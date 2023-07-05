BTS’ Jungkook rules worldwide iTunes charts following Still With You, My You release ahead of solo debut

BTS’ Jungkook’s solo tracks Still With You and My You, which were both released previously only on SoundCloud, were available across multiple music streaming platforms on 3 July as a part of the singer’s upcoming solo debut schedule. The songs, earlier a gift for BTS ARMY, have been awaited for worldwide streaming for a long time, and the reception has been just as widespread as the demand.

Still With You and My You

According to reports, Jungkook’s self-composed track Still With You was able to reach the No.1 spot on iTunes charts in at least 83 regions including the United States, Canada, Germany, and France. Similarly, the response for My You saw the track landing at the top spot in 15 regions including Finland, Paraguay, Japan, and Qatar. The clear welcoming nature of the fans for any releases by the BTS member will definitely work in his favor in the coming days as he gets ready to drop his first official single Seven, marking his solo debut on July 14.

It is being said that Still With You is likely to challenge American pop star Olivia Rodrigo’s latest release Vampire for a few Billboard rankings. The World Digital Song Sales Chart is being eyed by fans of both stars as the official releases compete in a fierce battle to the top. It is to be noted that Jungkook’s songs are not new but are only being made available on multiple music platforms, yet showing an impressive buy response by fans. It is very indicative of the global impact of the BTS member who has been praised for his vocals, stage presence, and songwriting skills.

Jungkook’s Seven

It is known that the BTS maknae will make his solo debut on July 14 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST) via the release of a music video for the single Seven. The scheduler leading up to the release was revealed with a hint of Jungkook’s abs flashing on the image and his iconic tattoos on display. Even before any other content is made public, posters teasing the release of Seven were seen on walls around the world, creating the right amount of hype for Jungkook’s solo endeavor.

