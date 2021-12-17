BTS’ Jungkook’s charm flows once again as musicians Justin Park & Homies find fame through his recommendations

‘How to use your platform: A guide by Jungkook’ should be in the works soon as the BTS maknae proves time and again that his influence is unmatched. Taking his ‘sold out’ tag to another level this time, Jungkook took to his Instagram stories to make some recommendations.

Underrated musicians found their home in his stories when Jungkook shared a clip of him listening to Justin Park’s ‘On the Low’ and captioned it ‘The song is so good’. He further recommended the group Homies’ ‘GENERATION’ , produced by Lean$moke. In the latter he seamlessly plugged the brand the group is global ambassadors for, Louis Vuitton by adding a lyric that reads ‘Real Louis Vuitton’.

As is the norm for anything that BTS endorses, knowingly or unknowingly, the said songs started gaining fame. The rise in the views on ‘On the Low’, the follower count of both the acts, as well as real time trends were the immediate impacts of Jungkook’s sharing.

The two artists took to their own Instagram accounts to thank the BTS member for his support and applaud the ‘power’ of the BTS ARMY who followed through with their own shower of love.

Justin Park is a Korean-American singer who mainly releases R&B music, while Homies is a South Korean Hip-Hop trio composed of members Louie, CK and Chin that was formed in 2019. Justin Park has previously done a cover for BTS’ smash hit ‘Butter’.

