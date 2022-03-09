BTS’ Jungkook’s family dog passes away; ‘Gureum’ trends on Twitter as ARMY offers condolences

On March 8, BTS’ Jungkook’s brother shared some unfortunate news via his Instagram account. He shared an image of white clouds in the blue sky, writing, “Gureum-ie passed away around the end of last year. I was so proud of him for holding on till the end while sick to see mom and dad. The 20 years together with Gureum-ie were very happy (to me). I’m leaving this post since there were many asking about his recent condition. Have a good night.”

As BTS’ Jungkook has often spoken about Gureum (translating to ‘cloud’), sharing about how his family adopted the dog from a rescue shelter, ARMY was well aware of the BTS member’s attachment to Gureum. Over the years, Jungkook had also shared multiple photos and anecdotes about Gureum with fans, so this news was devastating to many.

After learning about Gureum’s demise, ARMY took to Twitter to offer their condolences, and reminisced about Jungkook’s family pet. As love poured in, ‘Gureum’ started trending on the social networking site, and the term is still trending at the time of writing, with over 104K Tweets.

BTS’ fans shared photos and drawings of Gureum, along with quotes and clips of the times that Jungkook has spoken about his pet. From Tweets like “rest in peace gureum. run free”, to “when jungkook mentioned his family in 2020 including the little Gureum. He sees his puppies as real family, as real angels that he always takes care of. Gureum was such a precious puppy that always made Jungkook so happy,” ARMY shared their gratitude for Jungkook’s beloved family pet.

Rest in peace, Gureum.

