BTS’ Jungkook’s OST ‘Stay Alive (Prod. SUGA)’ becomes fastest Korean OST to cross 100 million Spotify streams

BTS’ youngest member Jungkook has racked up more records with his hit song ‘Stay Alive’! Produced by fellow BTS member SUGA, ‘Stay Alive’ was released on February 11, 2022, as the original soundtrack for the group’s webtoon, ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’. In the latest update, ‘Stay Alive’ has now surpassed 100 million streams on the global music streaming platform Spotify!

The record-breaking song is now the fastest OST by a Korean act to reach the 100 million streams mark, doing so without any promotion. ‘Stay Alive’ surpasses BTS’ V’s OST ‘Christmas Tree’ for the drama ‘Our Beloved Summer’ by reaching this mark in 89 days (’Christmas Tree’ did so in 124 days, becoming the fastest Korean OST to reach 100 million streams at the time, in April 2022).

Further, ‘Stay Alive’ has also become the fastest song by a Korean male soloist to reach this milestone. ‘Stay Alive’ previously also became the fastest song by a Korean male soloist to reach 90 million Spotify streams, in 73 days. Following this news, BTS fans, ARMYs, took to Twitter to celebrate, topping worldwide trends with hashtags like ‘#StayAlive100M’, ‘#JungkookHistoryMaker’, and ‘100 MILLION FOR JK’.

Upon release, ‘Stay Alive’ recorded multiple other ‘firsts’, as the webtoon OST not only became the first track by a Korean soloist to top the Worldwide iTunes chart but also achieved the highest streams for any soloist’s track on its first day by achieving 4.27 million streams on Spotify. Jungkook further recorded the biggest debut week for a Korean soloist with the original soundtrack, recording over 18.8 million filtered streams on Spotify Global.

‘Stay Alive’ was released along with a ‘Promotion Video’ on YouTube, which featured all seven members of BTS as their characters from ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’, along with glimpses of the animated versions of the characters.