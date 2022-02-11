BTS’ Jungkook’s ‘Stay Alive’ (Prod. SUGA) for ‘7FATES: CHAKHO’ breaks THIS record in just 6 hours

On February 11, HYBE Labels unveiled the first OST for their webtoon ‘7FATES: CHAKHO’ called ‘Stay Alive’ sung by BTS’ Jungkook and produced by SUGA. The long awaited track, as expected, has taken the world by storm but this time, they made their mark in less than 6 hours, through iTunes.

The song topped the iTunes Charts in 74 countries in just 6 hours after the release. The song came up at no. 1 in countries like Argentina, Japan, Thailand, France, Germany, Finland, Chile, Brazil, Austria, Malaysia, Vietnam and more! In addition, the soundtrack has also reached No. 1 on U.S. iTunes, overtaking new releases from prominent pop artists, including Ed Sheeran and Nicki Minaj. ‘Stay Alive’ also joins ‘Sweet Night’ by V as the first and only Korean OSTs to top UK iTunes.

‘Stay Alive' is a pop ballad with a dreamy yet majestic aura that matches the story and atmosphere of '7FATES: CHAKHO', which depicts the battle between humans and tigers in the background of a city in the near future. : This song completes the collaboration of 'CHAKHO' in a deeper way. For the synergy of the original story and song, BTS' SUGA completed the production work based on the actual synopsis of '7FATES: CHAKHO' and the webtoon drawing sketch to create a delicate sound as a producer, and Jungkook's sad vocals are in the story. It made the characters and the story more vivid.

Meanwhile, HYBE Label's original story '7FATES: CHAKHO', a collaboration with BTS, is being serialized as a webtoon and web novel every Saturday. After being released in 10 languages ​​around the world through Naver Webtoon's global service on the January 15, the webtoon is showing high popularity as it has surpassed 15 million views in just two days.

ALSO READ: Let’s make the most delectable spread and we’ll tell you if you’ll be sharing the meal with BLACKPINK’s Rosé

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the track? Let us know in the comments below.