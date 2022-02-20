BTS’ Jungkook’s ‘Stay Alive’ (Prod. SUGA) creates history in United Kingdom’s Official Singles Chart

BTS Jungkook's 'Stay Alive' set a new record to debut on the UK official single chart for the first and only Korean OST. 'Stay Alive (Prod. SUGA of BTS)', sung by Jungkook and produced by Suga, released on the 11th, ranked 89th on the UK Official Singles Top 100 Chart from February 18 to 22.

The official single Top 100 chart is an official chart that reflects both streaming and download performance, and 'Stay Alive' achieves a new record for the first and only Korean OST to chart on the chart, and Jungkook properly imprints the power of the super-powerful music king. showed strength. In addition, 'Stay Alive' was ranked 5th in the UK Official Single Sales Top 100 Chart and Single Download Top 100 Chart from February 18 to 22, respectively.

Previously, 'Stay Alive' ranked 13th on the UK's Official Trending Top 20 Chart as of February 15th. In addition, in the UK Official Singles Update Top 100 chart from February 14 to 20, it showed strong sound source power, entering No. 47. Jungkook also set a record for entering the 'best' ranking as a Korean soloist on the official trending song chart with 'Stay Alive', continuing his overwhelming record in the UK's representative music charts.

On the other hand, 'Stay Alive' broke the iTunes Top Song charts in 104 countries for the solo son, ranked first on the iTunes Worldwide Song Chart for 5 days in a row, a first for a K-pop idol As a soloist, he entered the 'best' ranking of 13th and took the first place on the Spotify Global Top Song Debut Chart (February 11-13). In the first week of release, the OST began its record streak, debuting with 24.8 million streams (streaming total number).

ALSO READ: ENHYPEN’s energetic track ‘Drunk-Dazed’ achieves new success after surpassing 100 million streams on Spotify

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the achievements? Let us know in the comments below.