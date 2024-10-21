BTS’ Jungkook said to have met '97 liner besties SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu and DK for meal; Fan shares account

BTS’ Jungkook is currently enlisted in the military, but that doesn’t stop him from catching up with his friends. Fans have also missed seeing him with his friends outside BTS. The K-pop idol is part of the 97-liner friend group with Cha Eun Woo, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, GOT7’s Yugyeom, and more.

However, ARMYs were finally happy to hear some good news. Recently, a fan shared that she works at the restaurant where Jungkook came to have a meal. He was accompanied by SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu and DK. She also claimed that the BTS maknae comforted her after she got emotional seeing him. As proof, she shared a photo of a piece of paper that had DK’s autograph on it.

Check out the said fan account below:

Just when fans were pondering whether to believe her or not, another user backed up her claims. On TikTok, a user in Seoul named Sam revealed that she saw three idols having a meal just beside the table where she was seated. Her story aligned with the previous fan account, making fans happy.

In particular, ARMYs couldn’t help but praise their love and affection for each other. They pointed out that Jungkook was on leave, but instead of resting, he decided to meet up with DK and Mingyu. In addition, the SEVENTEEN members also just finished their schedule in South Korea before going to the US, and they made time to pay a visit to the BTS members.

See fans’ reactions here:

Meanwhile, Jungkook, who enlisted for his mandatory military service back in December 2023, is now set to be discharged in June 2025. He hasn’t released any official solo music in a while since making his debut with GOLDEN in November. Back in June, he unveiled a new song, Never Let Go, for BTS FESTA 2024. Fans are now eagerly looking forward to his discharge and his future endeavors following that.

On the other hand, Mingyu and DK recently made their comeback with SEVENTEEN’s 12th mini album, SPILL THE FEELS, which was released on October 14. They are now set to kickstart the US leg of their 2024-2025 RIGHT HERE WORLD TOUR.

