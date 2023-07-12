BTS' Jungkook saved by security as sasaeng fan tries to get too close at Incheon airport; Watch

BTS member Jungkook was spotted at the Incheon International Airport on July 12. Many reporters and fans gathered to take a glimpse of the youngest member of BTS as he left for his overseas schedule. At the same time, a fan was seen running behind the Dreamers singer catching everyone's eyes as the bodyguards successfully stopped her.

Sasaeng fan followed Jungkook

BTS' Jungkook is preparing for his solo debut single Seven which is scheduled to release on July 14. Jungkook was seen leaving South Korea for his schedule in the United States on the morning of July 12 Korean Standard Time. A certain fan garnered massive attention from onlookers for her behavior at the airport. Jungkook was greeting his fans and the media in his unique style as he does his best to entertain them in the most adorable way possible. Jungkook respectfully responded to reporters' requests to pose for the camera and gave some endearing shots. The Sasaeng fan followed him trying to meet the BTS star and the bodyguards successfully stopped her, making sure she did not hurt him. Netizens applauded Jungkook's security team for their alertness and quick action.

Jungkook's debut stage: Good Morning America

Jungkook was announced to be joining the official line-up of the Summer Concert Series becoming the first K-pop solo artist to make his debut on Good Morning America's concert. Summer Concert Series will begin on July 14 which is also the day when Jungkook's single Seven will be out. New York fans of Jungkook express their excitement for seeing his solo live for the first time. Renowned artists like Carly Rae Jepsen, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Tim McGraw, Sam Hunt, Busta Rhymes, Hozier, Fitz, and the Tantrums are reportedly joining BTS' Jungkook for the line-up.

Jungkook's Single Seven

BIGHIT MUSIC has been promoting Jungkook's solo debut in selected cities worldwide with posters. The agency also released campaign short film and concept photos, which resembled magazine shoots where Jungkook has effortlessly used his striking visuals which induced curiosity among fans and raised the bar high for his solo music. Jungkook's single Seven will be available on July 14.

