BTS' Jungkook says 'careful to ask to wait' in heartfelt letter to fans after starting military enlistment process

BTS' Jungkook would be the next member to enlist in the military. The idol shared a heartfelt letter on Weverse to share the news of his enlistment. Earlier on November 22, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook had initiated the process for their mandatory military enlistment.

BTS' Jungkook's letter to fans

On November 22, BTS member Jungkook wrote a letter to fans, sharing the news of his military enlistment. The letter opened by recounting how it was already the end of November and that the weather had become chilly. He continued and stated that in December he will be beginning a new journey and will be serving in the military for a while. He expressed that as he shares this news, he is a little heavy-hearted, but also, on the other hand, his heart warms up thinking about all the precious memories with ARMY (BTS fans). He furthered and declared that every memory spent with his fans was the brightest time of his life.

Jungkook acknowledged his fans' support, laughter, and love, which he thinks have led him to this point. He thanked them for supporting his dreams and walking with him. Additionally, he said that he is careful to tell the fans to wait and can't be selfish and ask them to hold on for a year and a half. But he promised that he'd be back on stage with a more mature side.

Lastly, he wished the soldiers would be happy and full of laughter and live their lives healthily. He ended the letter by stating that he'll miss the fans and that he loves them.

Jungkook's recent activities

BTS' Jungkook dropped his debut album as a soloist on November 3. The album titled GOLDEN included the title track Standing Next to You and his previous collaborations Seven featuring Latto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow. The album also had songs that featured Major Lazer and DJ Snake. The writing credits also included Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran. His album and tracks dominated the charts and music streaming platforms.

On November 20, Jungkook held his first solo concert in Seoul, which was also livestreamed for global fans. The idol took over the stage with his stunning performances.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS' RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook initiate military enlistment process