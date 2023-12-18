BTS' Jungkook scripts history as FIRST K-pop soloist to surpass 4 billion streams on Spotify across all credits
In a historic first, BTS' youngest member has become the only K-pop soloist to surpass 4 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. Find out more details below.
BTS’ Jungkook becomes first K-pop soloist to surpass 4 billion Spotify streams across all credits
Jungkook's Spotify Billion's Club celebration video is announced to drop soon
Jungkook from BTS has marked an incredible achievement, surpassing an impressive milestone of 4 billion streams on Spotify, encompassing all credits attributed to him.
BTS’ Jungkook stands as the only K-pop soloist to surpass 4 billion Spotify streams across all credits
BTS' youngest member Jungkook, continues to stand true to his ‘golden maknae’ nickname as he has made history, achieving over 4 billion Spotify streams across all his credited work. This groundbreaking milestone cements him as the premier K-Pop soloist to reach such staggering streaming heights. His versatile talent and captivating performances have propelled him to this unprecedented achievement, showcasing his immense global appeal and influence. As the first soloist from the K-Pop realm to achieve this feat, Jungkook's impact resonates not only within BTS but also underscores his significant role in shaping the industry's landscape and solidifying his position as a music icon.
Spotify has teased dropping Jungkook’s Billion's Club plate celebration video soon
Spotify recently teased BTS' Jungkook's monumental achievement by unveiling a clip featuring BTS’ youngest member celebrating his induction into the exclusive Billion’s Club. This accolade came on the wings of Jungkook's track Seven, featuring American rapper Latto.
Jungkook's solo journey has been marked by undeniable talent, and Seven further cemented his position by shattering records. The track raced to an astonishing 1 billion streams on Spotify in a mere 108 days, surpassing Miley Cyrus' Flowers, which achieved the milestone in 112 days back in August.
Joining Spotify's prestigious Billions Club, a curated playlist honoring songs with over 1 billion streams, Jungkook now stands alongside revered artists like Beyoncé with Crazy In Love featuring Jay-Z, Taylor Swift's Style, Harry Styles' Falling, and BLACKPINK's Lisa's MONEY.
Spotify, recognizing Jungkook's extraordinary accomplishment, celebrated the rapid ascent of Seven (feat. Latto) to the 1 billion streams milestone. This achievement further solidifies Jungkook's place in music history and underscores his impact on the global music scene.
The snippet shared by Spotify captures Jungkook's celebratory moment, hinting at a forthcoming full episode dedicated to his induction into the Billions Club. Fans, eagerly anticipating this celebration, are poised to witness Jungkook's remarkable journey and the significance of his achievement as the first K-Pop soloist to swiftly cross the 1 billion streams mark on Spotify.
