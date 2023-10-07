BTS’ Jungkook scripts history with two top 5 singles in UK, making it FIRST Korean solo act as 3D debuts

BTS’ Jungkook continues to dominate the global music scene with his two digital singles, Seven (feat. Latto) and 3D (feat. Jack Harlow). Both songs have wreaked havoc on the music charts around the world, leaving behind some of the most well-known Western artists. On October 6, the UK’s official chart announced the news stating that the youngest member of BTS’ has achieved a major milestone with his latest released 3D making an entry at No. 5 position in its Official Singles Chart.

BTS's Jungkook's 3D debuts at No. 5 on the UK's official singles chart

On September 29, BTS’ golden maknae rolled out his much-awaited collaboration 3D with the First Class singer Jack Harlow. In no time, the single swept the global iTunes and Spotify charts all around the world. Trending in more than 100 regions globally, 3D also became a YouTube sensation within 24 hours of its release. On the other hand, Seven (feat. Latto) is still breaking records on music charts and streaming platforms every single day. Jungkook has made history by becoming the first Korean solo artist to have two separate songs debut in the top five of the Official Singles Chart.

Seven previously held up the third spot on the chart in July, setting a new record for the highest debut for a song by a solo Korean artist before the release of 3D. Prior to Jungkook, the only Korean solo artist to debut two singles in the top 10 of the UK chart was PSY for his songs Gangnam Style and Gentleman.

BTS' Jungkook's first solo album GOLDEN to debut in November

BIGHIT MUSIC recently announced the first solo album of the Still With You singer. The solo album has been titled GOLDEN and will come out in November this year. As per the agency’s statement, It is an album that draws inspiration from Jungkook's accomplishments as both the golden maknae of BTS and a solo performer. Jungkook’s Golden is scheduled to be released on November 3 and will include a total of 11 tracks. The album will also incorporate his recently released digital singles Seven (feat. Latto) and newly released 3D (feat. Jack Harlow). On October 4 at 11 AM, pre-orders for his debut solo album GOLDEN will open.

