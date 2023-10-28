BTS’ Jungkook secures 3 Top 10 entries on UK’s official singles chart; becomes FIRST Korean soloist to do so

BTS’ Jungkook has yet again achieved a historic feat. This time the singer has made waves with his music in the United Kingdom. with his new single Too Much in collaboration with The Kid LAROI and Central Cee he has now 3 Top 10 entries on UK’s official singles chart. He has become the first Korean soloist with this achievement.

On October 27, the UK’s official singles chart, widely recognized as the United Kingdom.'s equivalent to Billboard's U.S. charts, revealed that BTS' Jungkook's latest collaboration single, Too Much, with American singer The Kid LAROI and Central Cee, had made its debut at the impressive No. 10 spot on the Official Singles Chart.

This remarkable achievement solidifies Jungkook's position as the first Korean soloist in history to have three distinct songs reach the top 10 on this prestigious chart, and to add to it he accomplished this remarkable feat within just three months.

Jungkook's remarkable journey on the Official Singles Chart as a solo artist has been nothing short of historic. Back in July, his official solo debut single, Seven featuring Latto, achieved an extraordinary feat by entering the chart at No. 3, setting a new record for the highest debut of any song by a Korean solo artist. Subsequently, earlier this month, his next single, 3D featuring Jack Harlow, debuted at No. 5 on the charts.

Now, the streak continued with Too Much, which made an impressive entrance into the top 10. Furthermore, 3D maintained its presence on the Official Singles Chart at No. 43 this week, marking its fourth consecutive week within the top 50. This consistent success underscores Jungkook's growing impact on the UK and the global music scene.

Watch Too Much here-

BTS’ Jungkook recent activities

At midnight KST on October 28, BIGHIT MUSIC thrilled fans with an exciting update about BTS' Jungkook’s upcoming album GOLDEN. The announcement stated that the Stay Alive singer is preparing to release two brand-new remixes of his hit singles, Seven (featuring Latto) and 3D (featuring Jack Harlow) alongside David Guetta and MK. These remixes will be included in his upcoming solo album, GOLDEN.

Fans can look forward to the BTS member's first solo album, titled GOLDEN, which is scheduled for release on November 3. Following the success of hit singles like Seven and 3D, there is much anticipation among fans for a full-length English album from this talented maknae of BTS.

