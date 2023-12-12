BTS’ Jungkook selected Pop Star of the Year by US Billboard staff following solo success

BTS' Jungkook has been recognized by the US Billboard staff as the Pop Star of the Year. Billboard included the 3D singer in its prestigious list of Greatest Pop Stars of 2023. The acknowledgment, however, comes with the note that he did not secure a spot in the Top 10 of the aforementioned list due to the timing of his solo releases and hit album, all of which occurred in the second half of the year.

Jungkook selected for Pop Star of the Year

BTS' Jungkook and his song Seven featuring Latto have earned recognition from US Billboard, landing spots in the categories of Billboard's Greatest Pop Stars of 2023: Introduction & Honorable Mentions (Staff List) and The 100 Best Songs of 2023: Staff Picks, Billboard commended Seven, noting, "With a beat influenced by UK garage and Latto's strong featuring, this song is worthy of captivating even the most discerning pop fans worldwide."

The annual release of Billboard's Greatest Pop Stars list holds significant prestige, and fans celebrated Jungkook's inclusion, expressing pride in the accomplishments of BTS' golden maknae. Supporters were overjoyed that the Standing Next To You singer achieved this recognition through his dedicated efforts and talent, extending their heartfelt congratulations to him.

The outlet also talked about Jungkook's impact on the pop scene and mentioned his popular songs. These included 3D with Jack Harlow, Standing Next to You, his album GOLDEN, the remix of Standing Next to You featuring Usher, and others.

Advertisement

More about Jungkook’s continued success

BTS’ Jungkook reached an impressive milestone as his debut solo single, Seven, featuring Latto, surpassed 300 million views on YouTube. This accomplishment was achieved in about five months since the music video's release on July 14. Seven has consistently received love from fans worldwide for its cinematic storytelling and visually stunning aesthetics. Following its release, the song swiftly dominated various global music charts, solidifying its status as a mega hit.

The song ascended to the number one position on the prominent US Billboard Hot 100 chart and achieved a peak position of number three on the UK's official single chart, the Top 100. Furthermore, Seven claimed the fourth spot in Spotify's Top 10 Songs Globally as part of their 2023 Wrapped Year-End Summary campaign, underscoring its widespread global appeal and popularity among fans.

Watch the music video for Jungkook's chart-topping single Seven here-

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' Jimin shares feelings on military enlistment with Jungkook, reveals new buzz haircut