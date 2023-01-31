BTS’ Jungkook set to flaunt his toned muscles? Here are the hints to his possible Calvin Klein ambassadorship

Twitter-verse has been in uproar as a possible new deal seemed to be brewing between BTS member Jungkook and Calvin Klein, the famed apparel and accessories brand. While it is nothing new that BTS and its seven members grab the attention of brands around the world, fans are paying attention to this deal as it may mean a great deal of happiness for them.

Where did the rumour first begin? Fans spotted the brand’s Executive Vice President and Global Creative Head, Cedric Murac as well as the commercial director of Calvin Klein, Zayden Choo following Jungkook’s Instagram account. This prompted the fans to think that a possible new brand ambassador deal is in the works between the BTS maknae and the brand.

Why is it happy news for the BTS ARMY?

Jungkook is one of the most muscular BTS members and has previously flaunted his fabulous physique on multiple occasions, going so far as including an abs-flashing move in the group’s ‘Fake Love’ choreography which they loved. He also possesses a beautiful tattoo sleeve with intricately carved designs including a BTS friendship tattoo of the number ‘7’. Should Jungkook become Calvin Klein’s brand ambassador, the fans would be able to see his toned muscles all over again and all the new inks he has been getting recently, they’d be able to view them in clarity thanks to the scanty clothing for their photoshoots. Soon as the fans learned of Jungkook’s new followers, they began trending the brand’s name and Jungkook, celebrating the possibility of the collaboration.

BTS with brands

Recently, it was announced that Jimin is the latest global brand ambassador for Dior, owing to which he attended the 2023 Paris Fashion Week show with member J-Hope who was there as a special guest for Louis Vuitton, Dior and Hermès. On the other hand, SUGA made his way to Paris a few days later as the brand ambassador and Di.Vas member for Maison Valentino. Fans are speculating about leader RM signing with Bottega Veneta.

How do you feel about Jungkook and Calvin Klein’s possible joint forces?