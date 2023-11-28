BTS' Jungkook set to perform hits of solo album GOLDEN on Japanese music program CDTV LIVE LIVE

BTS' Jungkook is set to maintain his professional engagements until his military enlistment. On November 27, the Japanese music program CDTV LIVE LIVE revealed through its social media account that Jungkook is part of the live performance lineup. While Jungkook continues his activities, it's noteworthy that three other BTS members—V, RM, and Jimin—have recently disclosed their initiation into the military enlistment process.

Jungkook joins lineup for CDTV LIVE LIVE

Just last week, BIGHIT MUSIC officially confirmed that the remaining BTS members—RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—have initiated their military enlistment process, aiming for a collective comeback in 2025. Subsequent to this announcement, Jungkook shared a touching message with his fans, disclosing his plan to enlist in December. It appears that Jungkook will be actively involved in his pursuits until the final moments before his enlistment.

Adding to this, on November 27, the Japanese music program CDTV LIVE LIVE made a social media announcement, revealing that Jungkook is set to participate in the live performance lineup for the episode scheduled to air on December 4.

On this particular day, Jungkook is slated to deliver a live performance featuring his solo songs Seven and Standing Next To You from the album GOLDEN. Significantly, this performance could mark Jungkook's final live appearance before his official military enlistment. Hence, the anticipation and excitement among fans, particularly the ARMYs, is high as they eagerly look forward to witnessing Jungkook's power-packed performance.

BTS’ Jungkook’s recent activities

On November 22, BIGHIT MUSIC revealed that the BTS members, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, have officially commenced the military enlistment process. Despite this development, fans can anticipate the upcoming release of the BTS documentary titled BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star. This eight-part series is set to showcase the group's remarkable journey over the past decade.

Recently, Jungkook dropped a hint during his appearance on SUGA's Suchwita, suggesting the potential development of a travel variety show with fellow member Jimin. Adding to the speculation, the duo was observed flying to Japan on November 23. Their departure sparked discussions among fans, speculating that it might be related to the filming of the anticipated travel variety show featuring both BTS members Jungkook and Jimin.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook waits for his special someone in new videos for Somebody, Too Sad To Dance, more; Watch