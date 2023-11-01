BTS' Jungkook set to perform new songs from GOLDEN on The Today Show and iHeartRadio album release party

As soon as BTS' Jungkook's GOLDEN album release date comes nearer, so do the various promotional events where Jungkook will be seen interacting with fans live and sharing all the behind stories of his upcoming album. GOLDEN releases on November 3, meaning that BTS fans will have an ample amount of content to look out for this month. Jungkook will appear on The Today Show and iHeartRadio.

BTS’ Jungkook to appear on The Today Show

BTS' Jungkook will be heading to The Today Show, one of the famous morning talk shows in the United States. On November 1, the show announced that the Seven singer making a special live appearance somewhere next week. The 3D singer will be performing several tracks from his new album GOLDEN as part of its Citi Concert Series.

The episode will be aired on November 8 where he will be showcasing his mind-blowing moves at the TODAY Plaza. The said episode will be available to watch starting at 8 AM ET (5:30 PM IST). The title track of his new album is Standing Next To You.

GOLDEN release party set to take place on iHeartRadio

The Golden Maknae will be making another appearance on iHeartRadio to celebrate the release of his new album GOLDEN. Fans will be able to enjoy the occasion during his iHeartRadio Album Release Party set to take place on November 3, the same day as the release. It is an eleven-track record in collaboration with artists like Major Lazer, DJ Snake, Shawn Mendes, and Ed Sheeran.

The album aims to define the golden days of BTS' Jungkook's life as a fellow K-pop group member and as a soloist. At the album release party, he will be showcasing some performances and talking about his new album GOLDEN in a Q&A session, said to be hosted by JoJo Wright. One can tune in on November 3 at 7 PM ET on its Hit Nation station and K-Pop Radio station.

