BTS’ Jungkook sets new record as first K-pop solo artist to have 10 songs amass 100 million Spotify streams

BTS member Jungkook continues to reign over the K-pop industry. Since his solo debut in 2023, the singer is consistently breaking previously set records with his extraordinary achievements. From Billboard to Spotify, the BTS member is thriving on all platforms with his few solo songs and international collaborations. Most recently, he made history as the first and only K-pop soloist to have 10 songs amassing 100 million Spotify streams.

BTS' Jungkook scripts history as first and only K-pop soloist to surpass 100 million Spotify streams on 10 songs

On May 11, Jungkook’s collaborative song Please Don’t Change featuring DJ Snake racked up an impressive 100 million streams on Spotify. The song serves as a B-side track for his smash-hit debut studio album GOLDEN. With this, the BTS member now amassed 100 million streams on his 10 songs, making him the only K-pop soloist to achieve this impressive feat.

Previously, Seven (feat. Latto, explicit version), Left and Right, Standing Next to You. 3D (featuring Jack Harlow), Dreamers (2022 FIFA World Cup theme song), Stay Alive (produced by BTS’s SUGA), Still With You, Yes or No, and TOO MUCH have reached the stream count on Spotify. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

On this day, Jungkook also shattered BLACKPINK’s The Album’s record by becoming the 5th most streamed K-pop album on the music streaming platform.

Advertisement

More about Jungkook's solo career

On July 14, 2023, the BTS maknae kickstarted his solo career with his first single SEVEN, which also served as a pre-release for his debut studio album GOLDEN.

Released on November 3, 2023, the album featured a total of 11 songs including 3D, Closer to You, SEVEN’s explicit and clean version, Standing Next to You, Yes or No, Please Don’t Change, Hate You, Somebody, Too Sad to Dance, and Shot Glass of Tears.

All the songs were smash-hit and went on to top many prestigious music charts including Billboard, Hanteo, Circle, MelOn, and more.

Who is Jungkook?

Jungkook is the youngest member and the main vocalist of K-pop sensation BTS. Since his debut with the group in 2016 to till date, the K-pop idol has continued to enchant fans with his charming visuals and vocal prowess. Right now, he is one of the top Korean celebrities around the world. In December 2023, alongside his bandmate Jimin, he enlisted for mandatory military service. The duo is expected to get discharged from the same in December 2025.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Flower of Evil actor Lee Joon Gi dances to NCT’s Taeyong’s solo song TAP at JOONGI’S DAY 2024 fan meeting; Watch