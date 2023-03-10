BTS, Jungkook, SEVENTEEN, IVE, Kep1er and VERIVERY emerge as winners at the 37th Japan Gold Disc Awards

Organised by Japan’s Recording Industry Association, the Japan Golden Disc Awards are one of the most prestigious accolades an artist can have in the music industry. The 37th Japan Golden Disc Awards took place recently. The ceremony celebrated the finest talents of the contemporary music industry. While a plethora of artists were rewarded for their finesse, some popular group and artist names at the ceremony made headlines. The latter-mentioned group includes K-pop groups BTS, SEVENTEEN, IVE, Kep1er, VERIVERY and BTS’ Jungkook.

BTS

At the 37th Japan Golden Disc Awards BTS won four awards including Best Asian Artist, Song of the Year by Download for their superhit single ‘Yet To Come’, BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO got BTS the Music Video of the Year Award. Lastly the K-pop group also bagged one of the Best 3 Albums (Asia) for their first anthology album ‘Proof’. BTS member Jungkook was also awarded with Song of the Year for his and Charlie Puth’s blockbuster collaborative single Left and Right.

SEVENTEEN

Boy group SEVENTEEN garnered three awards at the award function and made their fandom, CARAT proud. SEVENTEEN received Album of the Year Award for their third Japanese-language EP ‘Dream’. The group also bagged two of the Best 3 Albums awards for their albums ‘Dream’ and ‘Face The Sun’. SEVENTEEN debuted in mid-2015 and has sung and danced its way up to being one of the most popular K-pop groups today. SEVENTEEN is known for actively participating in the production of their music. From composition to choreography, the group has contributed to various facets of their music.

IVE, Kep1er and VERIVERY

Following the aforementioned awards, there were a fair few categories that rewarded newcomers for their musical excellence. IVE, Kep1er and VERIVERY received Best 3 New Artists (Asia).

It is quite common for K-pop groups to release Japanese versions of their songs. The latter is done with the intention of reaching a wider audience. In the last decade, as K-pop rose to internal recognition, its popularity in Japan skyrocketed too. Today, K-pop has a substantial audience in Japan. The awards and recognition acquired by K-pop groups and artists at the 37th Japan Golden Disc Awards further establish how Japan loves and actively consumes Korean music.

