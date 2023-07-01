BTS’ Jungkook, SEVENTEEN’s Jun, TXT, NewJeans, ITZY, NCT DREAM; July 2023 K-pop comebacks and debut schedule

In the 7th month of 2023, the K-pop comebacks and debuts schedule is filled with amazing artists like BTS member Jungkook, SEVENTEEN’s Jun, TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Jonas Brothers’ collaboration song, NewJeans, ITZY, NCT DREAM and more! Even Boys Planet’s ZEROBASEONE will finally be making their debut soon, which has the fans excited!

BTS activities:

On June 30th, BIGHIT MUSIC, the organization, reported on the fan stage Weverse that Jungkook will deliver the single 'Seven' on July fourteenth and set out on his most memorable authority solo activities. The song is supposed to be a summer song which will show Jungkook in a different light. While enjoying some time off from bunch exercises, BTS individuals are proceeding with their independent exercises in front of their tactical selection. After Jin, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, and SUGA, Jungkook is the sixth team member to perform solo tasks.

ITZY’s activities:

On July 31, ITZY will release a new mini-album titled Kill My Doubt, and they will return in about eight months. Likewise, JYP Entertainment uncovered the advancement scheduler on June 20th and declared different advancements for ITZY's most memorable work in 2023. They particularly delighted their worldwide fan base by announcing the release of three music videos, one of which would feature the title track CAKE.

July K-Pop comebacks debut and comebacks schedule:

July 1:

Forestella

Digital Single White Night

July 2:

SWAN (PURPLE KISS)

Title Track: ‘Twenty (Prod. Jongki)’

Album: 1st Single Album [Twenty (Prod. Jongki)]

July 3:

ITZY

July 3 at 12 AM KST: BET ON ME MV Release

Album: KILL MY DOUBT

NMIXX

Pre-release Track & MV

Album: 3rd Single ‘A Midsummer NMIXX’s Dream’

July 4:

JUN (SEVENTEEN)

Digital Single ‘PSYCHO’

TEEN TOP [4SHO]

Title Track: HWEEK

Album: 4SHO

July 5:

KISS OF LIFE (DEBUT)

Shhh: Title Track MV & Album Release

Album: 1st Mini Album KISS OF LIFE

BOL4

Title Track: 여름날 Feat. Ha Hyunsan

July 6:

JUNNY

Title Track: INVITATION (Feat.Gaeko)

July 7:

NewJeans

Pre-release New Jeans and Super Shy

Album: 2nd EP ‘Get Up’

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Jonas Brothers

Title Track: ‘Do It Like That’

July 10:

EXO

The 7th Album MV

Album: The 7th Album ‘EXIST’

ZEROBASEONE

Album: The 1st Mini Album YOUTH IN THE SHADE

July 11:

NMIXX

Title Track: Party O’Clock MV & Album Release

Album: 3rd Single ‘A Midsummer NMIXX’s Dream’

July 12:

ODD EYE CIRCLE

JAY (iKON)

1ST SOLO pt.2 [BLUE MOON] SCHEDULER

SANDARA PARK

Album: Digital EP SANDARA PARK

Hyolyn

July 14:

Jungkook (BTS)

Title Track: Seven

NCT DREAM

Album: 3rd Full Album ‘ISTJ’

July 19:

ICHILLIN’

Album: 2ND MINI ALBUM- I’M ON IT!

July 21:

NewJeans

2nd EP ‘Get Up’ Album Release

FIFTY FIFTY

OST: BARBIE

July 24:

ITZY

None of My Business MV Release

Album: KILL MY DOUBT

July 25:

SHOWNU X HYUNGWON (MONSTA X)

Album: The 1st Mini Album THE UNSEEN

ILY:1

Album: 2ND MINI ALBUM New Chapter

July 31:

ITZY

Cake Title Track MV & Album Release

Album: KILL MY DOUBT

TBA:

MIRAE

TREASURE (T5)

OH MY GIRL

CRAXY

Mimiirose

9MUSES

Koyote

