BTS’ Jungkook, SEVENTEEN’s Jun, TXT, NewJeans, ITZY, NCT DREAM; July 2023 K-pop comebacks and debut schedule
In July, K-pop fans have their schedules filled with various comebacks and debuts like BTS’ Jungkook’s single Seven, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s collaboration with Jonas Brothers and more!
July 2023 K-Pop comeback and debut schedule
BTS' Jungkook, NCT DREAM, ITZY and more will be releasing new songs!
In the 7th month of 2023, the K-pop comebacks and debuts schedule is filled with amazing artists like BTS member Jungkook, SEVENTEEN’s Jun, TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Jonas Brothers’ collaboration song, NewJeans, ITZY, NCT DREAM and more! Even Boys Planet’s ZEROBASEONE will finally be making their debut soon, which has the fans excited!
BTS activities:
On June 30th, BIGHIT MUSIC, the organization, reported on the fan stage Weverse that Jungkook will deliver the single 'Seven' on July fourteenth and set out on his most memorable authority solo activities. The song is supposed to be a summer song which will show Jungkook in a different light. While enjoying some time off from bunch exercises, BTS individuals are proceeding with their independent exercises in front of their tactical selection. After Jin, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, and SUGA, Jungkook is the sixth team member to perform solo tasks.
ITZY’s activities:
On July 31, ITZY will release a new mini-album titled Kill My Doubt, and they will return in about eight months. Likewise, JYP Entertainment uncovered the advancement scheduler on June 20th and declared different advancements for ITZY's most memorable work in 2023. They particularly delighted their worldwide fan base by announcing the release of three music videos, one of which would feature the title track CAKE.
July K-Pop comebacks debut and comebacks schedule:
July 1:
Forestella
Digital Single White Night
July 2:
SWAN (PURPLE KISS)
Title Track: ‘Twenty (Prod. Jongki)’
Album: 1st Single Album [Twenty (Prod. Jongki)]
July 3:
ITZY
July 3 at 12 AM KST: BET ON ME MV Release
Album: KILL MY DOUBT
NMIXX
Pre-release Track & MV
Album: 3rd Single ‘A Midsummer NMIXX’s Dream’
July 4:
JUN (SEVENTEEN)
Digital Single ‘PSYCHO’
TEEN TOP [4SHO]
Title Track: HWEEK
Album: 4SHO
July 5:
KISS OF LIFE (DEBUT)
Shhh: Title Track MV & Album Release
Album: 1st Mini Album KISS OF LIFE
BOL4
Title Track: 여름날 Feat. Ha Hyunsan
July 6:
JUNNY
Title Track: INVITATION (Feat.Gaeko)
July 7:
NewJeans
Pre-release New Jeans and Super Shy
Album: 2nd EP ‘Get Up’
TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Jonas Brothers
Title Track: ‘Do It Like That’
July 10:
EXO
The 7th Album MV
Album: The 7th Album ‘EXIST’
ZEROBASEONE
Album: The 1st Mini Album YOUTH IN THE SHADE
July 11:
NMIXX
Title Track: Party O’Clock MV & Album Release
Album: 3rd Single ‘A Midsummer NMIXX’s Dream’
July 12:
ODD EYE CIRCLE
JAY (iKON)
1ST SOLO pt.2 [BLUE MOON] SCHEDULER
SANDARA PARK
Album: Digital EP SANDARA PARK
Hyolyn
July 14:
Jungkook (BTS)
Title Track: Seven
NCT DREAM
Album: 3rd Full Album ‘ISTJ’
July 19:
ICHILLIN’
Album: 2ND MINI ALBUM- I’M ON IT!
July 21:
NewJeans
2nd EP ‘Get Up’ Album Release
FIFTY FIFTY
OST: BARBIE
July 24:
ITZY
None of My Business MV Release
Album: KILL MY DOUBT
July 25:
SHOWNU X HYUNGWON (MONSTA X)
Album: The 1st Mini Album THE UNSEEN
ILY:1
Album: 2ND MINI ALBUM New Chapter
July 31:
ITZY
Cake Title Track MV & Album Release
Album: KILL MY DOUBT
TBA:
MIRAE
TREASURE (T5)
OH MY GIRL
CRAXY
Mimiirose
9MUSES
Koyote
