BTS’ Jungkook shares emotional letter with fans on 10th debut anniversary: There were happy and sad times

On 14 June, the youngest member of BTS wrote a letter for fans to express his feelings and emotions as BTS completed 10 years of their debut. In this letter, he spoke about how his personality has changed over the years and how he cannot imagine a life without his loving fans, the ARMYs.

Jungkook’s letter

Jungkook began the post by saying that he is aware that all the members have written their letters full of emotions. He wondered how he should write it so he just decided to do it his way. He acknowledged that he has achieved a lot of things with ARMYs, the list of his accomplishments is so long but 10 years went by in a blink of an eye. He said that he could not recollect his memories so clearly as there were many good times and many sad times, he also explained if he took out each memory one by one he would remember it. As someone who always lives in the present, Jungkook found it difficult to remember the past. He further explained that he remembers everything and the other BTS members know it better than him however it is a memory taking a rest for him. A memory that is all in the heart and mind of a person called Jeon Jungkook.

10 years with BTS and Jungkook

According to the singer, the fact that 10 years passed in a blink of an eye showed how much Jungkook had enjoyed this entire period. He said that time would have crawled by had he not enjoyed these tens. Jungkook thanked the ARMYs for making this memory happy and enjoyable and letting the time pass by faster. He further thanked the ARMYs again for being with them for these 10 years. He wrote a message for the ARMYs and Bangtan which said, “Let’s be healthy, Let’s walk rightly and brightly together while loving each other even in the future.” The BTS maknae revealed that he cannot imagine a life without his fans and also as he wrote the letter he accepted that his personality had changed quite a lot.

He concluded this sincere letter by saying that 10 years is no big deal and that everyone should look forward to 20 years!