BTS’ Jungkook sheds tears during LIVE after hearing ARMYs song in celebration of group’s 10th anniversary

BTS’ Jungkook recently went live in Weverse. Not only did he talk to fans about various things like he usually does but also reacted to many videos requested by the fans. He also happened to discover that the ARMY had written and sung a song for the group during their 10th debut anniversary called Love Letters. Shocked by this unexpected but sweet gift from them, he watched and was overwhelmed by the sweet gesture. By the end, he cried and was visibly emotional, making the ARMYs tear up too. He ended up rewatching it and even asked them to release it as a physical album so that he could buy it as a keepsake.

BTS’ Jungkook’s solo debut Seven:

On July 27th, Jungkook spoke to fans through Weverse Live and detailed the insight about his appearance on 'Inkigayo'. After the arrival of the new track Seven, Jungkook divulged on the stage on ABC in the US and BBC in the UK. On July 25th, he also accomplished extraordinary outcomes by topping the US Billboard's main single chart Hot 100. Despite the fact that he didn't show up on a Korean music show, it was a message that he settled on an unexpected choice to show up on a Korean music show as a message to convey thanks to them for getting No. 1 on the 'Hot 100'. Jungkook said, "We promoted in New York and London, and it was fun doing it after quite a while." He thanked fans for helping him achieve a huge feat.

Jungkook’s activities:

Jungkook said that he needed to perform on a Korean music show soon. Initially, he was unable to do it immediately in light of the fact he had a predetermined schedule, however this week he will do so and he settled on that choice after chatting with the company. He gets eager to perform before the ARMYs. Jungkook proceeded with that it was a choice made in a rush, so he didn't figure he could have many individuals watching the performance, which is why Jungkook's appearance on a music show was supposed to be the only one on 'Inkigayo' because of the schedule.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' SUGA, Stray Kids, TWICE's Jeongyeon, IVE's Jang Wonyoung, more bring glam to phone event; PICS