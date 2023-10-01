BTS' Jungkook shows fire moves in new dance practice video for 3D featuring Jack Harlow

Recently the official dance practice video for BTS' Jungkook's new digital single 3D was released. It was uploaded on BTS' official YouTube channel called BANGTANTV. 3D is the second digital single by Jungkook who is currently focused on his solo works as an artist. Prior to this, Jungkook made his solo debut with Seven, his first digital single which featured Latto, an American rapper.

The dance practice video for 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) has been released

The official dance practice video for 3D was released today on October 1. Currently, the video has 277K likes and 831,188 views as I write this. Jungkook was seen in casual attire with a white tee and black pants paired with chunky shoes. He looked uber cool while performing the choreography on the song 3D. Along with him were dancers from the agency Jam Republic who also took part in the dance reality show called Street Woman Fighters Season 2. The entire group performed the choreography well and with full energy. BTS' Jungkook was seen showing off strong yet soft moves in the 3D practice video. Watch the official dance practice video for 3D below:

About BTS' Jungkook's 3D

BTS' Jungkook has been making all the waves on the music charts with his second digital single 3D. A song known to express the emotions felt by someone towards an unattainable person from the perspectives of first, second, and third dimensions features Jack Harlow who is an American rapper. 3D swept away top spots on iTunes charts in over 100 regions. It was also ranked No.1 on the Oricon music chart in Japan and entered Spotify’s Global Top Songs chart at No.3. It has only been two days since its release on September 29 and 3D is already creating the buzz among listeners and the music industry.

