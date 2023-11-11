BTS’ Jungkook shows off exceptional dance skills in Standing Next To You dance practice video

On November 11, KST, BTS’ Jungkook shared a dance practice video for Standing Next To You on the official BTS YouTube channel. The track serves as the title song for Jungkook’s debut solo album, GOLDEN. In the video, Jungkook, accompanied by his dance crew, showcases exceptional choreography, highlighting his skills as a performer.

BTS’ Jungkook’s dance practice video for Standing Next To You

In the featured video, BTS’ Jungkook, accompanied by his dance crew, perfectly goes through the choreography for his latest solo album GOLDEN’s track Standing Next to You. Serving as the title track for his debut solo album, the song is present alongside other pre-released hit tracks by Jungkook, like Seven (feat. Latto) and 3D (feat. Jack Harlow). The BTS member impresses in a white shirt and black leather pants, executing remarkable dance moves with finesse.

The practice takes place in what seems to be HYBE’s practice room, enhancing the authenticity of the performance as the singer smoothly grooves around to his track. Jungkook seamlessly transitions between moves, delivering an eye-catching choreography complemented by his honey-like vocals in the background.

Watch the dance practice video here-

BTS’ Jungkook’s recent activities

BTS’ official X ( formerly Twitter) account also posted a photo of Jungkook with his dancing crew to celebrate the dance practice and share the behind-the-scenes with fans. The post captioned “[Preview] Cold weather ,, Jungkook prepares a bowl of dance video that wraps it well and warmly like soup, Oh! After watching it, I feel full without even realizing it?!” giving fans a preview of what the upcoming dance practice video will entail for fans.

The singer also has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Korean soloist to secure a position in the top three of the UK’s Official Albums Chart with his album GOLDEN. Furthermore, he has made an impressive mark by simultaneously charting four songs in the Top 50 of the UK’s Official Singles Chart, with Standing Next To You debuting on the list. With this, Jungkook continues demonstrating his talent in the industry as a solo artist.

