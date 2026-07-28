BTS: Jungkook slams invasive fans, urges ARMY to respect boundaries; says 'Shoving camera in the face is rude'

BTS member Jungkook recently appeared in an interview and stressed upon respecting boundaries. During a recent Weverse live stream, the global superstar opened up about an uncomfortable encounter with an invasive fan when he went out to run some errands. He also reminded ARMYs about the importance of mutual respect and personal space. Read on!

Jungkook recalls unpleasant fan encounter

Recalling a recent solo outing, BTS member Jungkook shared that he had gone to watch the Korean film name Hope on his own. While leaving the theater, he ran into several fans who politely asked if they could take photos with him. Touched by their respectful approach, Jungkook happily posed for pictures and enjoyed the interaction.

However, things took an unpleasant turn when he made a brief stop at a nearby bakery. Without asking for permission, a fan suddenly approached the singer and pointed a camera straight at his face to film him.

Recalling the unexpected experience during the live stream, the Golden star voiced his disappointment over the intrusive behaviour. He recalled, “I had gone into a bakery to buy some bread, and all of a sudden there was someone standing right in front of me with a camera pointed at me like this.”

The superstar was quick to state, “I don't really think that's very respectful. I don't care how old you are or where you're from... just sticking a camera in someone's face like that... I felt that was kind of rude.”

The 28-year-old singer clarified that interacting with fans in public isn't the problem, it is the lack of basic consent and privacy. Apparently, this isn't the first time the BTS fame has addressed boundaries. In the past, Jungkook has candidly spoken out against obsessive fans sending unauthorized food deliveries to his home and tring to enter his home.

Following the broadcast, fans took to social media platforms to amplify his message. The ARMYs also urged everyone to treat idols with basic human decency when spotting them in public.

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