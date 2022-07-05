BTS’ Jungkook spills on his first impression on listening Charlie Puth’s ‘Left And Right’

A surprise was awaiting the BTS ARMY as they awaited the release of Charlie Puth’s ‘Left And Right’ which was announced as the collaboration with the group’s youngest, Jungkook. Talented as he is, Jungkook took up the challenge and once again chose to do a full English song, this time with an artist that he admires- Charlie Puth.

Revealing his first impressions on the now hit song, Jungkook revealed to have thought, “It was different. He’s really experimenting with his music.” The BTS member further expressed his marvel at working on the song with the ‘See You Again’ hitmaker and listening to the track ‘Left And Right’ saying, “That’s so cool.” His compliments continued, “That’s amazing.” Though a successful singer himself, Jungkook’s hopes about hitting it big as a songwriter could be felt with his next words where he said, “I wish I could do that. I want to be like that.”

A language barrier broken down with the help of translators on both ends, Jungkook worked hard on his English pronunciation and also asked for suggestions to keep his tone sounding lively, just as the original maker he thought intended. His worries, however, were endless. “Could I make this song sound good? Will our voices sound good together?” Jungkook's thoughts about the song kept coming in, as he prepared to record.

While hoping that his own and Charlie Puth’s voices would be compatible, Jungkook fixed his pronunciation of the word ‘tangled’ that he seemed to revisit a few times. Check out the full video below, as BTS’ Jungkook records ‘Left And Right’.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS’ J-Hope and Lizzo are each other’s ‘BFF’ and ‘HOPE’ as the latter supports the release of ‘MORE’