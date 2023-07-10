BTS' Jungkook spoils the first lyric in recording film preview for solo debut: Seven days...

Just after Behind-The-Scenes film, BIGHIT MUSIC has now released a recording film preview for Jungkook's Seven. Earlier in anticipation of his new single, Jungkook released a series of captivating photos and a short film called Behind-The-Scenes that took social media by storm. And now he is back with his recording preview to wreck the heart of the fans. Take a look at what he has in store for all the ARMYs.

Jungkook's Seven recording film preview

BIGHIT MUSIC just released a recording film preview for Seven where were fans can get a glimpse of how the nation's golden maknae practiced for his first solo song. Fans can witness Junkook talking about his first schedule as a solo artist and how 'nervous' he is. Additionally, they get a sneak peek into what the single holds in the future and the efforts put behind it. ARMY also gets a glance at the chemistry between Andrew Watt and Jungkook as he praises the idol for his golden voice and gives fans a fair warning that whatever is going to happen next is 'dangerous'. Finally, towards the end of the video clip we see Jungkook giving fans a hint of what the lyrics are going to be. You can hear him singing 'Seven days a week' magically.

Earlier in anticipation of his new single, Jungkook released a series of captivating photos and a short film called Behind-The-Scenes that took social media by storm. In the film, he appears in leather pants and a white shirt, exuding a mature and bold vibe as he poses for the camera. He takes a seat on a stool, captivating the camera with his intense gaze while a bass-heavy instrumental track plays in the background. The images and film were designed to showcase his free-spirited nature in an instinctive and unrefined atmosphere. Accompanying the visuals, a statement emphasized the minimal setting, drawing attention to Jung Kook's mature and bold persona. The imagery aims to capture his free-spirited nature in an unrefined atmosphere.

BTS’ Jungkook will be performing in Good Morning America

Jungkook, a member of the popular K-pop group BTS, will be performing his new solo single at this year's Good Morning America Summer Concert Series. The announcement was made by the American morning show on July 7. This will be a significant moment as Jungkook will be the first K-pop solo artist to perform at the event and only the third K-pop act overall, following BTS and aespa.

Jungkook's performance will be the opening act of the concert series on July 14 in New York's Central Park. He will be premiering his new solo single called Seven, which is described as a lively summer song that showcases his unique charm. This will mark his first official global solo debut track at the age of 25. Prior to this release, Jungkook shared two beloved fan-favorite songs, Still With You and My You, on streaming platforms for the first time.

His solo single Seven, set to release on July 14.

