BTS’ Jungkook stars in mysterious teaser photo; Here’s all we know about the septet’s new pictorial project

On August 11 at 8:30 pm IST (August 12 at midnight KST), BTS’ official Twitter account uploaded a mysterious teaser. Featuring BTS’ youngest member Jungkook, the teaser photo is accompanied by the words “Me, Myself, and Jungkook,” and the hashtags “Photo Folio” and “Editor JK”. Meanwhile, the photo itself takes on a hazy, dimly lit vibe, while Jungkook wears what appears to be a white satin shirt as he gazes directly into the camera.

Check out the mysterious teaser photo, below:

As no other information was given alongside, this left ARMYs trying to guess what this could mean. Going by the hashtags provided, fans guessed that this heralds a new pictorial project or a photo book, helmed by Jungkook himself.

Following this, more details were revealed! The teaser photo kicks off a new project by BTS and offers a preview of the same. Starting with BTS’ Jungkook, the group’s members will release pictorials one after the other.

Jungkook took part in his photo shoot in its entirety, beginning from its planning stage to its concept, outfits, and even props. As the first member of BTS to kick off this new project, Jungkook selected a “powerful” concept that he had not undertaken so far and reinterpreted it in his own way to bring forth a new side.

According to the report shared by BIGHIT MUSIC via Twitter, Jungkook’s pictorial will be released on September 1, which also marks the BTS member’s birthday. Starting with the preview image, mood teasers, concept films and more are planned to be revealed leading up to the release.

Soon afterwards, BTS' Instagram account released another teaser image, with the words "Mood ‘Day’ Teaser", "Me, Myself, ​and Jung Kook" and "Special 8 Photo-Folio" in the caption.

Check out the teaser photo, below:

Stay tuned for more updates about the upcoming project!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Throwback: SEVENTEEN speaks about the message of their music to Carats