BTS’ Jungkook, Stray Kids, aespa, Red Velvet and more; K-pop comebacks and debuts for November 2023
BTS’ Jungkook, Stray Kids, aespa Red Velvet and more popular K-pop groups and idols are all set to make their comebacks and debuts in October 2023. Check out the complete list below!
In November 2023 BTS’ Jungkook, B.I., Stray Kids, ZEROBASEONE, aespa, Red Velvet and more are scheduled to be making a comeback, while others are all set to make their debuts. BTS’ Jungkook will be releasing his highly anticipated solo album Golden, while Red Velvet will be releasing their third studio album What A Chill Kill after the gap of six years. The eight-member boy group Stray Kids is set to release their new album, 樂-Star (Rock-Star), on November 10, as announced by the group's agency. This album will mark Stray Kids' comeback just five months after the release of their highly successful third full-length album, 5-Star, in June.
November 1
Way V
Digital release of Album: The 2nd Album On My Youth
Weeekly
Album: ColoRise
Title Track: Vroom Vroom
Epik High
Track: Screen Time ft. Hoshi
Rocking doll Roa
Title Track: LIAR
Album: 1st Mini Album LIAR
Catch The Young
Album release- Catch The Young: Fragments of Youth
Title Track: Youth!!! MV release
November 2
VIVIZ
Album: VERSUS
NINE.i
Digital Single: NEVERLAND
Golden Child
Album: Feel me
November 3
Jungkook (BTS)
Album: GOLDEN
eite
Album: INDEPENDENT WOMAN
November 6
ZEROBASEONE
Album: Melting Point
Youngjae
Album: Do It
GreatGuys
Title Track: DEEPHAGAE
Album: RECORD OF YOUTH EP.2:DEEPLY
Baek A Yeon
Digital Single: LIME (I’m So)
November 7
OMEGA X
Album: iykyk
November 8
KISS OF LIFE
Album: Born to be XX
SOOJIN
Album: Agassi
WHIB
Album: Cut-Out
WayV
Physical release of Album: On My Youth
November 10
Stray Kids
Album: 樂-STAR
aespa
Album: Drama
B.I
Album: Love or Loved Part.2
BANG YEDAM
Pre Release
Album (will come out on November 23)
November 13
Red Velvet
Album: What A Chill Kill
November 15
&TEAM
Title Track: War Cry
Album: First Howling: NOW
NTX
Album: ODD HOUR
AMPERS&ONE
Album: AMPERSAND ONE
November 17
ENHYPEN
Album: Orange Blood
MINIMANI M
Album: Heartbreak
November 20
THE BOYZ
Sixth Sense
November 22
MCND
Album: ODD-VENTURE
Kep1er (JP)
Title Track: Grand Prix
Album: FLY-HIGH
November 23
BANG YEDAM
Debut solo EP
November 29
Hi-Fi Un!corn
Album: U&I
