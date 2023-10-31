BTS’ Jungkook, Stray Kids, aespa, Red Velvet and more; K-pop comebacks and debuts for November 2023

BTS’ Jungkook, Stray Kids, aespa Red Velvet and more popular K-pop groups and idols are all set to make their comebacks and debuts in October 2023. Check out the complete list below!

Written by Pratyusha Dash Published on Oct 31, 2023   |  08:14 PM IST  |  3.8K
Jungkook (Image Credits -BIGHIT MUSIC), Bang Chan (Image Credits- JYP Ent.), Karina, Irene (Image Credits- SM Ent.)
Jungkook (Image Credits -BIGHIT MUSIC), Bang Chan (Image Credits- JYP Ent.), Karina, Irene (Image Credits- SM Ent.)

Key Highlight

  • November’s K-pop comebacks and debuts schedule is out
  • BTS’ Jungkook, ZEROBASEONE, aespa and many more to release new music

In November 2023 BTSJungkook, B.I., Stray Kids, ZEROBASEONE, aespa, Red Velvet and more are scheduled to be making a comeback, while others are all set to make their debuts. BTS’ Jungkook will be releasing his highly anticipated solo album Golden, while Red Velvet will be releasing their third studio album What A Chill Kill after the gap of six years. The eight-member boy group Stray Kids is set to release their new album, 樂-Star (Rock-Star), on November 10, as announced by the group's agency. This album will mark Stray Kids' comeback just five months after the release of their highly successful third full-length album, 5-Star, in June.

November 1

Way V

Digital release of Album: The 2nd Album On My Youth 

Weeekly

Album: ColoRise

Title Track: Vroom Vroom

Epik High

Track: Screen Time ft. Hoshi

Rocking doll Roa 

Title Track: LIAR

Album: 1st Mini Album LIAR

Catch The Young

Album release- Catch The Young: Fragments of Youth

Title Track: Youth!!! MV release

November 2

VIVIZ

Album: VERSUS

NINE.i

Digital Single: NEVERLAND

Golden Child

Album: Feel me

November 3

Jungkook (BTS)

Album: GOLDEN

eite

Album: INDEPENDENT WOMAN 

November 6

ZEROBASEONE

Album: Melting Point

Youngjae 

Album: Do It

GreatGuys

Title Track: DEEPHAGAE 

Album: RECORD OF YOUTH  EP.2:DEEPLY

Baek A Yeon

Digital Single: LIME (I’m So)

November 7

OMEGA X

Album: iykyk

November 8

KISS OF LIFE

Album: Born to be XX

SOOJIN

Album: Agassi

WHIB

Album: Cut-Out

WayV

Physical release of Album: On My Youth

November 10

Stray Kids

Album: 樂-STAR

aespa

Album: Drama

B.I

Album: Love or Loved Part.2

BANG YEDAM

Pre Release

Album (will come out on November 23)

November 13

Red Velvet

Album: What A Chill Kill

November 15

&TEAM

Title Track: War Cry

Advertisement

Album: First Howling: NOW

NTX

Album: ODD HOUR

AMPERS&ONE

Album: AMPERSAND ONE

November 17

ENHYPEN

Album: Orange Blood

MINIMANI M

Album: Heartbreak

November 20

THE BOYZ

Sixth Sense

November 22

MCND

Album: ODD-VENTURE

Kep1er (JP)

Title Track: Grand Prix

Album: FLY-HIGH

November 23

BANG YEDAM

Debut solo EP 

November 29

Hi-Fi Un!corn

Album: U&I

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: K-pop's goes global: Overseas popularity soars with English lyrics; Report

Advertisement
About The Author
Pratyusha Dash
Pratyusha Dash
Writer

Pratyusha Dash is an English Literature Graduate from Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies with a deep passion for Korean

...
Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!