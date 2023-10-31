BTS’ Jungkook, Stray Kids, aespa, Red Velvet and more; K-pop comebacks and debuts for November 2023

In November 2023 BTS’ Jungkook, B.I., Stray Kids, ZEROBASEONE, aespa, Red Velvet and more are scheduled to be making a comeback, while others are all set to make their debuts. BTS’ Jungkook will be releasing his highly anticipated solo album Golden, while Red Velvet will be releasing their third studio album What A Chill Kill after the gap of six years. The eight-member boy group Stray Kids is set to release their new album, 樂-Star (Rock-Star), on November 10, as announced by the group's agency. This album will mark Stray Kids' comeback just five months after the release of their highly successful third full-length album, 5-Star, in June.

November 1

Way V

Digital release of Album: The 2nd Album On My Youth

Weeekly

Album: ColoRise

Title Track: Vroom Vroom

Epik High

Track: Screen Time ft. Hoshi

Rocking doll Roa

Title Track: LIAR

Album: 1st Mini Album LIAR

Catch The Young

Album release- Catch The Young: Fragments of Youth

Title Track: Youth!!! MV release

November 2

VIVIZ

Album: VERSUS

NINE.i

Digital Single: NEVERLAND

Golden Child

Album: Feel me

November 3

Jungkook (BTS)

Album: GOLDEN

eite

Album: INDEPENDENT WOMAN

November 6

ZEROBASEONE

Album: Melting Point

Youngjae

Album: Do It

GreatGuys

Title Track: DEEPHAGAE

Album: RECORD OF YOUTH EP.2:DEEPLY

Baek A Yeon

Digital Single: LIME (I’m So)

November 7

OMEGA X

Album: iykyk

November 8

KISS OF LIFE

Album: Born to be XX

SOOJIN

Album: Agassi

WHIB

Album: Cut-Out

WayV

Physical release of Album: On My Youth

November 10

Stray Kids

Album: 樂-STAR

aespa

Album: Drama

B.I

Album: Love or Loved Part.2

BANG YEDAM

Pre Release

Album (will come out on November 23)

November 13

Red Velvet

Album: What A Chill Kill

November 15

&TEAM

Title Track: War Cry

Album: First Howling: NOW

NTX

Album: ODD HOUR

AMPERS&ONE

Album: AMPERSAND ONE

November 17

ENHYPEN

Album: Orange Blood

MINIMANI M

Album: Heartbreak

November 20

THE BOYZ

Sixth Sense

November 22

MCND

Album: ODD-VENTURE

Kep1er (JP)

Title Track: Grand Prix

Album: FLY-HIGH

November 23

BANG YEDAM

Debut solo EP

November 29

Hi-Fi Un!corn

Album: U&I

