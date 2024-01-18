BTS' Jungkook stuns in military trainee graduation ceremony photos, fans swoon over his handsomeness; see pics

BTS' Jungkook has successfully finished his basic training and was seen at his military completion ceremony, garnering admiration from fans for his appearance in shared pictures. Both Jungkook and Jimin from BTS have completed their military training at the 5th Division Recruit Training Center, marking the beginning of their active military service.

BTS Jungkook’s training completion ceremony pictures revealed

Recently released photos from BTS' Jungkook during his mandatory military service have captivated fans. Having enlisted and commenced basic training in December 2023 at the ROK Army's 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province, Jungkook has now completed his basic training, with glimpses of him spotted at the completion ceremony.

Although not officially released, photos of Jungkook during his military service completion ceremony surfaced on social media through an anonymous account, offering glimpses of the BTS member from a distance.

Jungkook effortlessly stood out, drawing considerable attention with his striking and noticeably handsome features. Fans couldn't help but swoon over the charismatic and handsome looks of the Still With You singer, admiring his resilience and determination even during his time in the military.

Jungkook and Jimin complete basic training

Set to commence their active soldier duties on January 18, Jungkook and Jimin have a distinctive tie to the 5th Infantry Division, where fellow member Jin serves as an assistant training instructor. The division, located in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province, represents a meaningful choice for the trio. While sharing the same division, the specific roles and responsibilities of Jungkook, Jimin, and Jin may vary based on their deployment within the unit. In celebration of this significant occasion, Jimin shared a heartfelt handwritten letter on Weverse, the official fan community app. Simultaneously, Jungkook surprised fans with a single-worded update, Unity, rapidly trending worldwide and sparking anticipation for BTS' future endeavors.

Jungkook and Jimin's joint enlistment on December 12, utilizing the companion system, paved the way for their training at the 5th Division Recruit Training Center. Fans are eagerly anticipating updates on their service and the possibility of the trio serving together, strengthening the bond that their shared military experience may bring out.

