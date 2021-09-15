BTS’ Jungkook is the subtle style icon we deserve in 2021; Here’s proof

Jungkook aka Jeon Jung-kook main vocalist and centre of the K-pop boyband phenomenon BTS, in addition to being a phenomenal artist and dancer, the idol is also a fashion savant. While his career started at the age of just 13, the idol has been flooring the ARMY with his great style since the inception of BTS. Jungkook’s style is kinda minimalistic but still unique. A typical look from the idol will most likely contain an oversize white t-shirt, jeans and his Timberlands. Jungkooks fashion is more casual and practical. Today, we’re looking at the top trends that we’re embodying from the idol.

Subtle and minimalistic style is the idol’s forte. While he does experiment with edgy looks every so often, the star mostly rocks his classing monotone looks which ace his subtle charm and highlight his young vibe.

Layering isn’t easy but for Jungkook it is! The Bangtan boy loves his jackets and the proof is out there in all the paparazzi pictures, he is also a pro at layering up different textures and tones that make his outfit really stand out from the crowd.

Jungkook is the undisputed king of travel style, the idol has a way of making simple basics work, his accessories, layering and colour combinations all highlight the luxurious style he manages to create with simple basics.

The idol is also fit to be an ambassador for summer colours. The singer is often seen rocking pastel colours, and doesn’t shy away from adding colours like pink to his wardrobe. The Bangtan boy has shone a new light and made way for gender fluid colours, inspiring many others to follow.

