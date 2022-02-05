BTS’ Jungkook surprises ARMYs with dance cover; V’s OST ‘Christmas Tree’ extends record on Billboard charts

Since debuting his personal Instagram account some time back, BTS’ Jungkook has offered us a variety of engrossing content. From boxing videos to adorable photos of his dogs, and most recently, a song cover of Golden’s ‘Hate Everything’, BTS’ youngest member has now dropped a dance cover via his Instagram account!

On February 4, Jungkook uploaded a video of himself dancing to Teyana Taylor’s ‘Bare Wit Me’, captioning the post with ‘My body feels heavy now…” He also drew attention by crediting the choreography to dancer Jo Nain, the leader of the dance crew ‘Turns’ (winning crew of Mnet’s ‘Street Dance Girls Fighter’). Jo Nain had previously revealed in an interview that Jungkook was her dance inspiration, after the BTS member submitted a witty response to her asking for suggestions for her new YouTube channel name. Check out Jungkook’s fluid dance moves, below:

Recently, Jungkook created history on TikTok, with his hashtag #Jungkook crossing 100 billion views on the platform, becoming the first and only hashtag of an individual to reach this milestone. With this, the BTS member successfully extends his own record as the ‘Most Viewed Individual Hashtag’ on TikTok.

Additionally, fellow BTS member V has also extended his own record on Billboard’s Global Excluding US chart, with his solo OST ‘Christmas Tree’. Released as an official soundtrack for the hit series ‘Our Beloved Summer’, the song secured rank 174 on this week’s Billboard’s Global Excluding US chart. With this achievement, ‘Christmas Tree’ has been on the chart for four consecutive weeks, making it the first Korean OST in history to do so, as well as extending its record as the longest-running Korean male solo song on the chart.

Congratulations to BTS’ Jungkook and V!

