BTS’ Jungkook surprises ‘chingu’ Yeo Jin Goo with a coffee truck on the sets of film ‘Ditto’

BTS member Jungkook is as generous as ever! The youngest from the South Korean boy group is known to be a friend to many artists in the entertainment industry, especially the ones born in 1997. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, GOT7’s Yugyeom and BamBam, NCT’s Jaehyun, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, THE 8 and DK as well as actor Yeo Jin Goo. They have all shown love for each other’s projects, proving their friendship repeatedly.

Born less than a month apart, Jungkook and Yeo Jin Goo have become friends over time and the BTS member seems to have been there to send his support to the actor. In an Instagram post, the ‘Hotel Del Luna’ actor revealed a sweet gift sent in by Jungkook- a coffee truck. Though a common gesture in the Korean entertainment industry, we are happy to see the two stars are still as close as ever.

Yeo Jin Goo wrote, “Your face and voice tone and dance and cheers are touching. Jungkook-ah, do you agree? Yes, I agree. Thank you, Kook (nickname for Jungkook)!!!!” On the truck, the BTS member had sent in his own words of support, also remembering to talk about the actor’s upcoming 25th birthday on August 13.

“While wishing an advanced happy birthday to actor Yeo Jingoo, I’m sending support for the staff and actors of the movie "Ditto (agree)"

Kim Yong (Yeo Jin Goo’s character name), you're already amazing

I see that you are touched from your face Jingoo-yah, do you agree? Yes, I agree.

Director, please take care of our Jingoo! - Jungkook, chingu (friend) of Jingoo”.

Meanwhile, Yeo Jin Goo is currently shooting for the remake of the 2000 fantasy rom-com ‘Ditto’ alongside Kim Hye Yoon, Na In Woo, Cho Yi Hyun and Bae In Hyuk. The remake is scheduled to release in 2023.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: BTS member Jungkook's driving playlist includes Harry Styles' Matilda & Daylight leaving fans delighted