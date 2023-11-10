BTS Jungkook surprises massive crowd with performance at TSX stage in New York; performs hits Seven, 3D & more

BTS member Jungkook mesmerized a huge crowd of fans with his special event at the TSX stage on November 10. The idol unveiled his first solo album GOLDEN on November 3 along with the music video of the title track Standing Next to You.

Jungkook has been impressing fans with his releases as a solo artist and has been collaborating with various global artists.

BTS' Jungkook enthralls audience with performance at Times Square

On November 8, it was announced that BTS member Jungkook would be holding a surprise event in New York on November 10 KST which is November 9 ET. Following the announcement, many fans in New York noticed that an area at Times Square had been cleared up and the billboard next to it played Jungkook's Calvin Klein advertisement on a loop.

This led to suspicions that he would be performing on the TSX stage. Speculations turned into reality as Jungkook performed at Times Square's TSX stage on November 10.

The Golden Maknae's event attracted a huge crowd of fans and locals. Jungkook performed various tracks from his album including Standing Next to You, Yes or No, 3D and more. Fans cheered loudly as the idol took over the stage and impressed everyone with his strong stage presence. Many especially mentioned his outfit and appreciated his skinny jeans look which he sported after a long time.

The renowned TSX stage in New York City opened in July 2023, with Post Malone as the first artist to take the stage. The unique concert venue is built on an 18,000-square-foot billboard, providing a striking backdrop for performances in the Big Apple.

Jungkook's recent activities

BTS's Jungkook released his album GOLDEN on November 3. The all-English album features multiple collaborations with international artists including Major Lazer, DJ Snake, Latto, Jack Harlow, Ed Sheeran, and Shawn Mendes. The music video for the title track Standing Next to You was also unveiled and has been receiving a lot of attention for Jungkook's smooth moves and vocals.

On November 8, Jungkook performed on NBC's The Today Show and stunned the viewers with his impeccable performance. He performed his hits Seven featuring Latto, 3D featuring Jack Harlow, and Standing Next to You.

Jungkook will be holding his first solo concert on November 20 in South Korea.

