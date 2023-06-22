BTS' Jungkook takes IDOLCHAMP and Tokyo FM's MVP Award for his solo single My You

BTS member Jungkook received an MVP award from Tokyo FM. BTS' Jungkook won multiple number 1 positions with different songs at the Tokyo FM's Weekly K-pop songs ranking purely voted by fans. BTS' Jungkook's My You took the number one spot on IDOL CHAMP and Tokyo FM's weekly poll but what is so special about this song? Find out below.

Jungkook Takes Tokyo FM's MVP Award

On June 21, Tokyo FM announced on their official Twitter account that BTS' Jungkook is given the MVP award for the month of June. Jungkook's solo single My You has taken the number one spot at 50.97% voting rates for POP-K TOP 10 Friday on the IDOL CHAMP and radio show Tokyo FM through a poll. Jungkook's My You reigned at the top 1 against some very popular K-pop songs for 3 consecutive weeks of the month of June. The rankings are purely fan votes based and despite the song neither being promoted like usual K-pop comeback songs are nor is it on any paid music platform, My You has shown its charm and fans have given a lot of love to this K-pop. My You was released on June 13, 2022, on global sensation BTS' 9th debut anniversary, the singer gifted this beautiful song to his fan ARMYs, and the song is still doing wonders in 2023. We see also Jungkook's fellow group member Jimin on the top 10 lists of June multiple times.

Other K-pop songs on POP-K TOP10 Friday

IDOLCHAMP presents POP-K TOP10 Friday a voting-based music chart in Japan for popular K-pop songs, we see many famous Korean music artists taking their spots on the chart. On rank one we have Jungkook's My You which is followed by Don't Call Me by NINE to SIX (DKZ) with 12.58% voting rates on rank 2. On rank 3 we see S-Class by Stray Kids with 11.08% voting rates. Many other K-pop songs like Dangerous by Tempest, Joy Ride by Kang Daniel, FIESTA by IZ*ONE, ERASE ME by ONEUS, DOXA by SECRET NUMBER and Like Crazy by BTS' Jimin made the TOP10 list.

