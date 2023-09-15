BTS' Jungkook takes on Bada Lee's Smoke Dance Challenge after member V sends fans into frenzy

BTS' Jungkook has again gone viral with his “smoke” challenge, which he uploaded recently on TikTok and fan community app Weverse. Words like OMG JUNGKOOK and JUNGKOOK SMOKE CHALLENGE were seen trending on X (formerly Twitter). Jungkook performed this challenge right after V, who was seen doing the routine alongside dancers Bada Lee himself and GOF.

BTS Jungkook takes on Smoke challenge

BTS's Jungkook embraced the Smoke challenge, delighting fans by sharing a dance video on both Weverse and TikTok on September 15th. He captioned the video as “I’m giving it a go too (editing was tough...).” The internet quickly became captivated by his performance, and it has garnered significant attention.

The challenge gained widespread popularity when it was featured on the ongoing female dance crew survival show, Street Woman Fighter Season 2. The choreography, masterminded by Bada Lee, left viewers and online audiences mesmerized.

The song Smoke was produced by Dynamicduo and Padi and features vocals by Dynamicduo and Lee Young Ji. Fans were thrilled to see not only BTS's V but now Jungkook taking part in the challenge, showcasing their "smooth like butter" dance moves. Many fans even wished for a Taekook(BTS Jungkook and V’s combined nickname) collaboration on the challenge. Fans praised Jungkook's powerful dance skills and appreciated this new chapter of Jungkook's journey, noting how confident and open he and the group have become in sharing more content with their dedicated fanbase.

BTS’ Jungkook recent activities

In a recent interview, BTS's youngest member, Jungkook, opened up about the lyrics of his song Seven, which features Latto and has gained massive attention. The success of his solo debut single is evident from the significant number of views and streams it has received since its release on all platforms. However, there have been some netizens who criticized the singer for including an explicit version of the song.

During the interview with a media outlet, Jungkook addressed this criticism. He expressed that his solo project aimed to showcase his growth from being the youngest member, often referred to as the baby of the group, to a mature individual. While he did release an explicit version of the song "Seven," Jungkook wanted to emphasize that he has evolved both as a professional artist and as an individual. His intention was to demonstrate his artistic growth and maturity through his music.

Also, on Wednesday, September 13th, Bang PD, the producer behind HYBE Labels, caused a stir on Instagram. Following the VMAs (MTV's Video Music Awards), which took place on the same day at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Bang PD had dinner with two of his artists: BTS's Jungkook and TXT.

While documenting their post-VMA celebration in his Instagram stories, Bang PD dropped a hint for fans that many speculate is related to Jungkook's upcoming album. The hint has sparked excitement and anticipation among fans eager to hear more about what's in store for Jungkook's musical endeavors.

Additionally, it's worth noting that Jungkook recently achieved the Song of Summer award at the 2023 MTV VMAs for his song Seven, further cementing his status as a remarkable artist in the music industry.

