BTS’ Jungkook takes over streets of Seoul flashing his abs ahead of Seven release

BTS member Jungkook is set to become the sixth one from the group to go solo following those older than him, with the exception of member V who is expected to be next in line. Ever since the announcement of his solo debut with Seven, the fans of Jungkook have been awaiting promotional content. And being the perfect tease that he is, the BTS maknae gave them a not-so-sneaky peek at his muscles.

Jungkook’s Seven teaser photos

On July 7 at 0 am KST, a set of campaign photos starring Jungkook was shared along with a campaign film. In the images, the BTS member could be seen oozing the usual confidence that he wears on camera as he posed with only a blazer on his torso in a few photos and in a fitted plain white top in another. While this is not the first time Jungkook has bared his abs, it is the effortlessness with which he enchants the viewers through his gaze that has caught people off guard.

His tattooed sleeve makes itself known, as he slowly walks in leather pants to a lone stool, perching atop it and winks at the camera. Under his tousled curls, he is the same Jungkook whose official single releases of Still With You and My You have taken over global music charts and have generated a fervor response for his upcoming solo debut with Seven.

BTS member on the streets of Seoul

Jungkook’s teaser photos have been popping all over the world for the last week or so, giving a much awaited glimpse into his upcoming debut, but not revealing too much at the same time. However, following the release of the campaign photos, his toned physique has taken over the Seoul streets via advertisements and billboards. Onlookers have expressed awe at his almost au naturel presence. Soon behind-the-scenes footage of the filming will be dropped and will be followed with more promotional content until the release of the official Seven music video on July 14 which is rumored to star actress Han So Hee.

Exposed abs, arms covered in ink, dangling and statement-making jewellery, as well as the undeniable handsomeness of Jungkook, the Seven teaser photos have done just that- teasing.

