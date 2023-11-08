BTS' Jungkook teases new projects at latest release appearance; fans await details on travel show with Jimin

BTS' Jungkook is currently the talk of the town, with his new album titled GOLDEN creating all the buzz. He appeared on BTS' SUGA's talk show titled Suchwita for the second time. During his time on the show, the two BTS members talked about Jungkook's single called Seven, 3D and about his new album. BTS' V made a surprise entry, leaving the members amazed.

BTS' Jungkook drops a spoiler for possible new projects

While Jungkook was sharing the inspiration behind his Seven-hand sign, BTS' SUGA remarked that Jungkook went to the United States with Jimin and called him during a shoot. This new piece of information had fans excited about what was in store. SUGA questioned Jungkook about what he was filming then, and the 3D singer revealed a spoiler.

Previously, Jimin mentioned to SUGA about traveling to the United States to have a drink with Jungkook. SUGA was amazed to hear this, and the next day, he received a call while Jimin and Jungkook were camping. Jimin had previously wished to do a fun travel variety show with Jungkook. Now this wish has become a reality, Jungkook also revealed some spoilers that were not shared in the video.

BTS' SUGA also mentioned Jungkook filming a documentary, and the GOLDEN singer confirmed the news. It documents the process from Seven to the production of the GOLDEN album. Jungkook said he felt pressured in front of the camera when alone, but when it was with the members, he was at ease since the focus was entirely not on him.

BTS' Jungkook's latest activities

BTS' Jungkook recently hosted a listening party for his new album GOLDEN. BTS members V, Jimin, and RM were confirmed to be at the event with a suspicious victory sign being posed in front of the camera. This had fans wondering if it was SUGA or Jin.

So far, Jungkook has appeared on iHeartRadio and The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and performed his songs from GOLDEN live. He is being praised for giving fans these spectacular performances. He is scheduled to arrive at The Today Show as part of its Citi Concert Series next.

