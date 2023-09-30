BTS' Jungkook teases solo album; to be released by late 2023

On September 29, BTS' Jungkook delighted fans with the release of his highly anticipated single, 3D, in collaboration with American rapper Jack Harlow. Seizing the momentum of his latest musical venture, Jungkook engaged in a conversation with Audacy to shed light on his plans for the rest of 2023. One particularly thrilling revelation from the interview was Jungkook's announcement of his upcoming solo album, scheduled to be unveiled by the end of the year.

Jungkook to drop solo album

After the successful debut of his first single Seven (feat. Latto), Jungkook is diligently building his solo brand, with his recent release 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) sparking significant interest and generating a considerable buzz.

Seizing the momentum of his latest release, Jungkook engaged in an interview with the broadcast and radio platform to outline his plans for the remainder of 2023. In this conversation, he shared insights into his solo artist journey, reflecting on the overwhelming love and support he has received thus far. Appreciative of the steadfast backing from BTS' global fan base, the ARMYs, Jungkook credited his escalating success to their unwavering support and dedication.

The interview also had an exciting revelation: Jungkook announced the imminent release of his solo album, slated to be available by the end of the year. When asked about his future plans, Jungkook confidently responded that his solo album is on its way. While the anticipation for this news was already present, the official confirmation has stirred up fresh excitement among fans eagerly awaiting Jungkook's upcoming solo album.

Jungkook’s recent release 3D

BTS' Jungkook's latest single, 3D, has become a global sensation, dominating iTunes charts in over 100 regions worldwide. Released on September 29, 2023, the highly anticipated solo track featuring American rapper Jack Harlow quickly ascended to the top of iTunes charts globally within just 12 hours of its debut. This swift success not only underscores the widespread popularity and influence of BTS' golden maknae but also sets the stage for his upcoming solo album—the first in his solo discography following the immense achievements of his English-language singles, SEVEN and 3D. Notably, Jungkook's upcoming album is the next solo musical endeavor from a BTS member since V's successful debut album, Layover.

