BTS’ Jungkook tests COVID-19 positive on arrival in the US; Grammy Awards schedule to be determined later

According to BIGHIT MUSIC’s statement on March 29, BTS member Jungkook tested positive for COVID-19 following his arrival in the United States on March 28 (PT). The singer is only experiencing a mild sore throat as a symptom and will be under self-quarantine. The forthcoming schedule for the member including Grammy appearance and concert in Las Vegas will be decided based on the local authorities’ guidelines.

BIGHIT MUSIC is amid discussions with the award show organisers for Jungkook’s participation and have apologised for causing concern to fans. Check out the agency’s full statement below.

“Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We would like to provide you with some information on BTS member Jung Kook being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Jung Kook was tested negative on a PCR test in Korea and he departed for the United States on Sunday, March 27 (KST) in preparation for the Grammy Awards performance.

After arriving in Las Vegas, he felt a slight discomfort in his throat and promptly took a rapid PCR test (COVID-19 molecular PCR test) and a standard PCR test (COVID-19 quantitative PCR test) on the afternoon of Sunday, March 27 (PT).

While being under self-quarantine as a proactive measure, the result of both tests came back positive, and Jung Kook was confirmed with COVID-19 on Monday, March 28 (PT).

Jung Kook has been currently under self-quarantine and treatment, following the guidelines of health authorities in the United States. He is not exhibiting any symptoms other than a mild sore throat, and we will attentively monitor his health during the quarantine.

Jung Kook's participation in the later schedule in the United States will be determined by the local regulations on COVID-19, while we are actively in discussion with the awards organizer.

We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to our fans for causing you concern despite our effort to take all necessary measures for our artists' health prior to and throughout the schedule in the United States. We ask for your generous understanding and support from all our fans.

We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Jung Kook, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will also continue to fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities.

Thank you.”

