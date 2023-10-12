BTS’ Jungkook, The Kid LAROI and Central Cee’s collaboration single Too Much’s title image unveiled

The Kid Laroi has just released the title image for his upcoming collaboration single, Too Much, featuring popular BTS member Jungkook and Central Cee. Fans can anticipate the release of this collaborative single on October 20.

Too Much title image released

The Kid Laroi has revealed the title image for his upcoming collaborative single, Too Much, featuring BTS' Jungkook and Central Cee. The image adopts a magazine format with Fall Edition noted at the bottom, aligning with the October release and the fall season. The title, Too Much, is prominently displayed in blue, and in the center stands Jungkook from BTS, donning a black and white plaid jacket-shirt, paired with a black top and white pants. On his left, Central Cee is dressed in white with a stylish gold chain, and on the right is The Kid LAROI in a tan-colored jumper.

The trio strikes a sporty pose, with Jungkook holding up a V sign, and all three gazing straight ahead. This title image sets the stage for the fiery track, Too Much. The single is part of The Kid Laroi's upcoming album slated for release in November, and Too Much itself is scheduled to drop on October 20 at 7 PM EST. Notably, this release precedes Jungkook's highly anticipated 1st solo album, Golden, scheduled for November 3 at midnight EST.

Check out the title image here-

More about Too Much

On October 10, The Kid LAROI officially confirmed the imminent release of Too Much, his new single featuring Jungkook and Central Cee. This announcement adds another exciting chapter to an already eventful year for all three artists. The Kid LAROI kicked off the year with Love Again, earning his fourth top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and serving as the lead single for The First Time. Simultaneously, Jungkook is gearing up for the release of his own album, titled GOLDEN, scheduled for November 3 at 1 PM KST.

Too Much is anticipated to be Jungkook's third consecutive chart-topping collaboration this year, following the success of Seven. featuring Latto and 3D,"featuring Jack Harlow. Jungkook, the last BTS member to release an album after unveiling two solo tracks, continues to dominate the music scene with his solo ventures. The Kid LAROI has also recently unveiled an exciting teaser for Too Much, featuring Jung Kook and Central Cee. From the brief snippet, the song exudes a lively and energetic vibe, hinting at a dance-worthy, head-bopping sound. Fans are eagerly awaiting the full collaboration, excited to witness what this powerhouse trio has in store with their upcoming release.

Check out the teaser here-

