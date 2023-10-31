BTS’ Jungkook, The Kid Laroi, and Central Cee's TOO MUCH debuts at No. 44 on Billboard Hot 100 chart

BTS' Jungkook is on a roll! He has been unstoppable when it comes to shattering and making new records. The K-pop idol is currently basking in the success of his back-to-back digital singles. Whether it is his 3D (feat. Jack Harlow)or Seven (feat. Latto), the artist is living up to his title of Billboard Singer. The newly released Too Much is just another feather to the cap. Jungkook is ruling the Billboard Hot 100 chart with his songs and now has a new record under his wing.

Jungkook’s TOO MUCH enters Billboard Hot 100

On October 31, reports surfaced that the newly released single TOO MUCH featuring BTS’ Jungkook, The Kid Laroi, and Central Cee has made it to the top 50 of the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. This comes after the Stay Alive singer secured three songs in the top 10 hits on the UK charts. This historic achievement represents the first time a Korean solo artist has accomplished such a feat in the history of the UK Chart.

Jungkook rules UK Chart with three top-10 hits

The three songs of BTS' Jungkook which debuted in the top 10 of the UK Official Singles Chart include his debut solo single Seven, which rolled out in collaboration with American rapper Latto. The record-breaking chart which is dominating the global music scene clinched the number one position on the list. The second song from the Euphoria crooner’s kitty is his second digital single 3D, which featured American rapper, singer, and actor Jack Harlow. The song secured the number 5 position on the list. Last we had a surprise entry of TOO MUCH with American singer and rapper The Kid LAROI and Central Cee. On October 28, Too Much entered the top 10 list of the chart.

More than ten years ago, Psy became the first Korean soloist to chart in the UK with his global sensation Gangnam Style, which debuted at number one. Following this accomplishment, he made a comeback with"Gentleman, another top-10 smash.

Jungkook’s Standing Next To You release date

Standing Next To You, one of the title tracks of Jungkook’s GOLDEN album is soon to drop on the streaming platforms. GOLDEN will release on November 3, 2023. Apart from the abovementioned musical track, the debut solo album of BTS’ golden maknae will incorporate tracks such as Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer), Yes or No, Please Don't Change (feat. DJ Snake), Hate You, Somebody, Too Sad to Dance and Shot Glass of Tears. The list also includes both the explicit and clean versions of Seven (feat. Latto) and 3D (feat. Jack Harlow).

