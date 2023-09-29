BTS' Jungkook ties BLACKPINK's record for the third most cumulative weeks on Billboard Hot 100

BTS' Jungkook made waves on Billboard's Hot 100 this week, securing an impressive milestone. He now shares a historic achievement by matching BLACKPINK's record, establishing himself as the K-Pop act with the third-highest cumulative weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, alongside the renowned girl group.

Jungkook sets record

In July, Jungkook etched his name in history with the debut of his solo hit Seven (featuring Latto) at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, Global 200, and Global Excl. U.S. charts. This groundbreaking achievement marked him as the first Korean soloist to simultaneously claim the top spot on all three charts.

The journey for Seven has been remarkable, maintaining its presence on the Hot 100 for a solid 10 consecutive weeks, currently residing at No. 53. Jungkook's solo venture has now equaled BLACKPINK’s record for the third-highest cumulative weeks on the Hot 100 among K-pop artists, surpassed only by his own group BTS and PSY. Excluding BTS group releases, both Jungkook and BLACKPINK have accumulated a notable 28 weeks each on the Hot 100 across all their songs.

Prior to Seven, Jungkook's chart presence included a week in 2022 with his 7 Fates: CHAKHO OST track Stay Alive (produced by Suga), followed by a substantial 17 weeks with his collaboration with Charlie Puth, Left and Right.

Seven continues its global impact by securing the No. 2 position on both Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts this week. Additionally, the track maintains a strong standing at No. 18 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart, reflecting consistent plays on mainstream Top 40 radio stations across the United States.

Watch his super hit song Seven featuring Latto here-

Jungkook’s recent activities

BTS' Jungkook recently unveiled his latest solo endeavor, the single 3D, featuring collaboration with American rapper Jack Harlow. The announcement of the song's release was made on September 24th during Jungkook's performance at the Global Citizen Festival 2023. To build anticipation, BTS shared teasers, namely '3D' Hero Film 1 and '3D' Hero Film 2, across their social media platforms.

3D explores the theme of harboring emotions for someone seemingly out of reach, delving into the narrative from three distinct dimensions. Following the triumph of his previous single, Seven, Jungkook is poised to make another significant impact on the music scene with "3D." The idol consistently delivers impressive work, cementing his presence as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

Watch his newly released single 3D here-

