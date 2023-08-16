BTS’ Jungkook ties with own group as Seven spends 4 consecutive weeks at no.1 on several Billboard charts

As indicated by the most recent charts of the US Billboard on August 15th, BTS' Jungkook's Seven positioned first on the Global 200 and Global (excluding the US) for 4 back to back weeks. Jungkook is the only K-pop solo artist to have beaten out all competitors for four successive weeks. Seven positioned 28th on Billboard's main single chart 'Hot 100'.

BTS’ Jungkook’s solo release achievements:

Just after the song was unveiled on July 14th and it entered the chart at number one, and from that point forward, it has remained at the highest point of the chart for four consecutive weeks on account of its consistent popularity. His song Seven (feat. Latto) tied with BTS’ Dynamite to remain on Billboard’s Global 200, showing how the battle continues to be BTS vs BTS! Jungkook also became the first K-pop artist in history to cross 35 million monthly listeners on Spotify, with only one official solo release. He did release several versions of the song like Summer remix, Nightfall version and others but it has just added to the popularity of the artist himself. He had earlier become the first Asian soloist to cross 9 million followers on Spotify in the shortest time. The fans were surprised by his many achievements in such a short time. Jungkook’s monthly listeners had been 13 million listeners last month and increased by 22 million listeners in just 30 days.

BTS’ Jungkook:

The song also placed first on Spotify’s Daily Top Song Global chart on August 13 for 30 consecutive days, becoming the first Asian singer to do the same in the longest period of time. The song also achieved 100 million streams in just a few days and soon enough went ahead with 200 and 300 million streams in just a month. The song talks about loving a person all week long and the MV stars Han So Hee as Jungkook’s lover. The latter spends an entire week convincing the former in different situations, which became the hot topic for a good month now.

