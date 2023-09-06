BTS’ Jungkook to co-headline 2023 Global Citizen Festival alongside Anitta, Red Hot Chili Peppers and others

On September 6, the 2023 Global Citizen Festival confirmed that BTS’ Jungkook will be co-headlining alongside Anitta, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Ms. Lauryn Hill. The festival is organized by Global Citizen, an international advocacy organization. The festival’s aim is to express their concerns regarding the climate crisis, equity for women and girls and poverty. The other artists in the lineup are Stray Kids, Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Gray, D-Nice and Sofia Carson. The concert will be held on September 23 in New York City.

BTS’ Jungkook’s achievements with Seven:

In other news, Jungkook’s latest single Seven has been continuing to achieve top results since its release. Seven (feat. Latto) has topped Billboard’s Global 200 and Global (Excl. US) for seven consecutive weeks, extending the record as the only Asian singer to top both charts simultaneously. The song has also reached no.3 in the Most Streamed Summer Song of 2023 by Spotify. The song also ranked 24th in UK’s Official Single Top 100 chart and remained on the top 30 for 7 consecutive weeks. Seven positioned first on the Melon weekly chart for the first time since its release and Jungkook became the first male K-pop artist among boy groups and solo artists to top the Melon weekly chart in 2023. On this day, Jungkook was also ranked first among male solo artists in the Melon Artist category, defeating all artists on a sum of 9 charts. Likewise, Jungkook's self-composed song Still With You additionally came out at no.1 in the R&B/Soul genre category.

BTS’ Jungkook’s activities:

Jungkook has also crossed 2 billion streams on Spotify across all credits in the fastest time amongst all K-pop solo artists. According to several media outlets, Jungkook’s profile on Spotify has accumulated a large number of streams after the release of his solo single Seven as well as his feature in Charlie Puth’s song Left and Right. The third highest streams in his profile is the FIFA soundtrack Dreamers. He is also the only Korean male artist mentioned in the 200 Greatest Singers of all Time by an American media outlet.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Although I Am Not A Hero: Chimera’s Claudia Kim, Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee team up for new drama