BTS' Jungkook to drop alluring Weekend remix of Seven soon; BIGHIT MUSIC makes announcement

BTS’ Jungkook promises not to let fans off his hook as he drops two new remix versions of his latest solo single Seven. On July 17 he released his Weekday version and the Weekend version is scheduled to release tomorrow. Here is how BIGHIT MUSIC shares the announcement.

Jungkook’s Seven Weekend version

After the release of his Weekday version, fans are now awaiting the Weekend version. BIGHIT MUSIC in their latest Weverse post shared:

Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

Thank you so much for your incredible love and enthusiasm for Jung Kook's first solo single "Seven (feat. Latto).” The "Seven (Weekday Ver.)" remix, released on the 17th, incorporates bright and cheerful sounds to help its listeners spend their weekdays in high spirits with Jung Kook. "Seven (Weekend Ver.)," our latest release, is a more passionate and alluring version of "Seven (feat. Latto).”

We hope that the "Weekday" and "Weekend" versions of "Seven" fill your days with excitement all week long. We look forward to your continued support for Jung Kook's solo endeavors.

Release date: 1 PM, Friday, July 21, 2023 (KST)

Weekday remix of Seven

The Weekday version of Seven included both summer and band mix. In the Summer mix, Jungkook infuses the song with a vibrant and trendy Jersey Club sound, complemented by the lively addition of brass and energetic 808 bass. This remix exudes the carefree and joyful atmosphere of a perfect summer anthem, providing fans with a new way to experience the song's charm. On the other hand, the Band version showcases Jungkook's captivating performance, as he delivered a powerful rendition of Seven on Good Morning America. This version amplifies the emotions and impact of the original song, leaving listeners with an even more profound impression.

Big Hit Entertainment described Seven as the official commencement of Jungkook's solo career, portraying it as an invigorating summer song that fully showcases the breadth of his charm. The company expressed its gratitude to fans for their continuous support and anticipation for Jungkook's digital single and forthcoming endeavors as a solo artist.

