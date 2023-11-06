BTS' Jungkook to drop Standing Next to You: The Remixes album with 7 exciting new versions

BTS's Jungkook has been dominating the music scene with his latest release GOLDEN. The idol is all set to release a new album with a whole set of remix versions of the title track. The album is titled Standing Next to You: The Remixes. His previous releases from GOLDEN, Seven featuring Latto, and 3D featuring Jack Harlow broke several records and dominated multiple charts. Here's a look at the details of the new upcoming remix album.

BTS' Jungkook to release remix album Standing Next to You: The Remixes

On November 5, BIGHIT MUSIC announced to Weverse that BTS member Jungkook would be releasing a remix album with new versions of the title track Standing Next to You. The agency thanked the fans for their love and support for GOLDEN and said that the album features a total of 8 tracks, including the original, each with its unique charm. They also recommended enjoying the remix album, featuring tracks in various genres, according to taste.

The album will include the following versions: Instrumental, Slow Jam Remix, PBR&B Remix, Latin Trap Remix, Holiday Remix, Future Funk Remix, and Band Version along with the original version of Standing Next to You. The latest remix album will be dropping on November 6 at 2 pm KST which is 10:30 am IST. The album is titled Standing Next to You: The Remixes.

More details about Jungkook's first solo album GOLDEN

GOLDEN was released on November 3 along with the music video of the title track Standing Next to You. The album consists of 11 tracks in total. The all-English album includes many collaborations with multiple global artists. The first track which was released in September, 3D features Jack Harlow. Another pre-release track, Seven features the American rapper Latto. Additionally, the second track Close To You features DJ trio, Major Lazer. Moreover, track number 6 titled Please Don’t Change features DJ Snake.

Jungkook will also hold his first solo concert titled GOLDEN: Live On Stage in South Korea on November 20. The event will also be live-streamed for a global audience.

