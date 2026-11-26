BTS star and K-pop idol Jungkook is all set to feature in a new track titled Love Is Blind, which is slated to drop on December 3, 2026. The upcoming collaboration with Code Kunst will be part of the latter’s sixth studio album, Prankstar.

BTS’ Jungkook confirms feature in Code Kunst’s Love is Blind

Taking to BIGHIT MUSIC’s official Instagram handle, the team confirmed that BTS’ Jungkook will be part of Code Kunst’s Prankstar album. The South Korean composer is all set to drop a new LP on December 3 and revealed the 14-song tracklist on November 26. Ahead of the record’s release, a listening party was held for select individuals, during which listeners recognized the singer’s voice.

Following the listening session, it was confirmed that Jungkook will be part of the song titled Love Is Blind, the third track on the album. Attendees mentioned online that Jungkook’s vocals feature throughout the track. Many added in online posts that it will be an all-English song, with expectations that the BTS member will not only feature on it but also participate in writing it. However, this has not been confirmed so far.

Code Kunst , aka Jo Sung Woo, is known to be a friend of the K-pop boy group and attended the ARIRANG World Tour in Seoul, South Korea, earlier in 2026.

Other featured artists, who are also expected to have contributed vocals to the composer’s album, include DPR IAN, DIMO REX, Crush, Bryan Chase, Cero Ismael, Mack Keane, Joyce Wrice, Kim Min Ha, DeVita, Colde, WOODZ, and Young K of DAY6.

As the album is released on December 3, Jungkook will also be seen performing alongside his fellow BTS members on the same day, marking the first of the three nights of the group’s performances in Bangkok, Thailand. The team will then subsequently head to Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia to round off this year’s appearances.

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