BTS' Jungkook to hold surprise event in New York; fans suspect performance at TSX stage

BTS' Jungkook released his first album as a soloist, GOLDEN, on November 3 along with the music video of the title track Standing Next to You. The video released garnered millions of views and lots of love from fans within minutes. Jungkook performed at the TODAY show on November 8 and mesmerized the audience. It was announced that the idol would be holding a special event and fans suspect that he will be performing at the famed TSX stage where artists like Post Malone have performed.

Jungkook to hold special event in New York City

On November 9 it was announced that BTS member Jungkook would be holding a surprise event in New York City on November 10 KST (which is November 9 ET). Fans eagerly await this surprise event and anticipate what the idol has in store.

Keen fans noticed that an area on Times Square has been cleared up and the billboard next to it plays Calvin Klein's advertisement featuring Jungkook. This has led many to believe that the idol will be taking over the renowned TSX stage next which was opened this July and saw the performance by Post Malone. The unique stage is built on an 18,000-square-foot billboard.

