BTS' Jungkook to make debut solo appearance on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show to promote GOLDEN

BTS' Jungkook is all set to make his solo debut on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show. The 3D singer will be at the talk show to show delicate performances from GOLDEN and also talk about the behind stories from his album production stage. His new album titled GOLDEN will be released on November 3 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST).

GOLDEN singer to perform on The Tonight Show

On November 2 around 2:30 AM IST, The Tonight Show dropped the announcement video about BTS' Jungkook's appearance on the show. The Seven singer will be on the talk show to promote his new album GOLDEN. The episode is scheduled to air on November 6.

As always, Jimmy Fallon was quick to make use of his amazing comic timing in the video. He was seen reciting the days of the week as in Jungkook’s Seven song and after Friday, Jimmy was led to a confusion about what was next on his schedule for November 6. That is when he hears Jungkook's sweet voice calling out his name and Jimmy exclaims in excitement, "It can't be Jungkook".

The GOLDEN singer will see Jimmy Fallon soon next week. Along with some performances from his new album GOLDEN, he will also indulge in some interesting talks. The fans were excited to know about this as BTS as a group has been on the show a few times before. And every time it has been nothing less than fun conversations and laughs along with the constant comparison of how Jimmy Fallon's name sounds similar to Jimin's.

BTS Jungkook's latest activities

As per Jungkook's latest activities, he will also appear on the famous U.S. morning talk show titled The Today Show and have an album release party on iHeartRadio. Both of them are scheduled for November 8 and 3 respectively. Since the release day of his new album GOLDEN is just around the corner, let's have a look at the teaser for the title track called Standing Next To You below. It was released on November 1 at 8:30 PM IST.

GOLDEN will have eleven tracks inclusive of his previously released singles Seven, 3D, and the title track. The other tracks on the record include Closer To You featuring Major Lazer, Yes or No, Please Don't Change featuring DJ Snake, Hate You, Somebody, Too Sad to Dance, and Shot Glass of Tears.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook set to perform new songs from GOLDEN on The Today Show and iHeartRadio album release party