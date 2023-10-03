BTS' Jungkook to perform 3D for first time on Music Bank: Where to watch, date, time and more details

According to BIGHIT MUSIC, BTS' Jungkook will be making an appearance at KBS' Music Bank for the first time since his second digital single 3D's release. The highly-anticipated single 3D will witness the first ever stage at the music show. The digital single 3D is the second in the list of solo releases made by Jungkook after Seven was released. Seven marked BTS' Jungkook's debut as a soloist in the music industry.

BTS' Jungkook to perform 3D on Music Bank

BTS' Jungkook will be letting fans see the very first stage for 3D on KBS' Music Bank show. The broadcast will be available to watch on YouTube. The newly released single features Jack Harlow who is an American rapper and singer. The episode will be broadcast on October 13 at 5 PM KST. Ever since the track was released 3D is performing well on the music charts. The second solo release by Jungkook swept the top spots on the iTunes chart worldwide in over 100 regions. Not only this, 3D also topped the Oricon charts in Japan at the #1 position with over 10,000 downloads. The R&B track also made its entry to Spotify’s Global Daily Chart at #3.

About 3D by Jungkook feat. Jack Harlow

The first tease for his second digital single release was made at Jungkook's Global Citizen Festival performance. Towards the end of the performance, the announcement was made. Everyone was taken back by surprise. 3D was released on September 29 and it features Jack Harlow who is an American rapper and singer from Kentucky. The music video and live performance videos for 3D have been released. 3D is a pop, R&B genre track that gives off 2000s vibe. 3D has three versions - explicit, instrumental, and alternate. The remixes for 3D have also been released. 3D talks about emotions one feel toward someone with the perspectives of the first, second, and third dimension.

